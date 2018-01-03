बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नशे में डूबे लड़के-लड़कियाें के लिये अय्याशी का अड्डा हैं हुक्काबार
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 10:47 PM IST
शहर में चल रहे हुक्का बार बंद कराए जाएंगे। सिगरेट एंड अदर टुबैको प्रोडक्टस एक्ट (कोटपा) के तहत कोई भी रेस्टोरेंट हुक्का नहीं परोस सकता है। यहां हर तरह का नशा और लड़के-लड़कियों को समय बिताने के लिए केबिन भी उपलब्ध कराए जाते हैं। शहर में धड़ल्ले से चल रहे हुक्का बारों में किशोर, किशोरी, युवक, युवतियों को नशे का लती बनाए जाने का खुलासा किया था।
