Hookah bar is the place for enjoyment drunken boys and girls

नशे में डूबे लड़के-लड़क‌ियाें के ल‌िये अय्याशी का अड्डा हैं हुक्काबार

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 10:47 PM IST
Hookah bar is the place for enjoyment drunken boys and girls
1 of 8
शहर में चल रहे हुक्का बार बंद कराए जाएंगे। सिगरेट एंड अदर टुबैको प्रोडक्टस एक्ट (कोटपा) के तहत कोई भी रेस्टोरेंट हुक्का नहीं परोस सकता है।  यहां हर तरह का नशा और लड़के-लड़कियों को समय बिताने के लिए केबिन भी उपलब्ध कराए जाते हैं। शहर में धड़ल्ले से चल रहे हुक्का बारों में किशोर, किशोरी, युवक, युवतियों को नशे का लती बनाए जाने का खुलासा किया था।

 
hukka bar live report hukka bar live hukka bar live kanpur illegal hookah bar at kanpur

