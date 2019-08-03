शहर चुनें

ट्रैक पार करने में ट्रेन की चपेट से महिला की मौत

Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 12:16 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ट्रैक पार करने में ट्रेन की चपेट से महिला की मौत
मुंडेरवा स्टेशन के पश्चिमी केबिन के पास दुर्घटना
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मुंडेरवा। रेलवे स्टेशन के पश्चिमी केबिन के पास ट्रैक पार करने के दौरान 60 वर्षीय महिला ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गई। मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। परिजनों के मुताबिक वह सुबह पांच बजे घर से हर दिन टहलने निकलती थीं।
मुंडेरवा कस्बे की सावित्री (60) पत्नी स्व. वीरेंद्र पाठक प्रतिदिन की तरह शुक्रवार की सुबह पांच बजे घर से टहलने निकली थीं। इस दौरान मुंडेरवा रेलवे स्टेशन के पश्चिमी गेट संख्या 189 को पार कर रही थीं कि किसी ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गईं। इससे उनका शव कई टुकड़ों में विभाजित हो गया। गेटमैन की सूचना पर राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस बरौनी-लखनऊ से शव को लेकर बस्ती गई। कई टुकड़ों में बंटी लाश क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाने से शुरू में पहचान नहीं हो सकी। जब सावित्री देवी आठ बजे तक टहल कर घर वापस नहीं पहुंची तो घर के लोग उन्हें ढूंढने निकले। घरवालों को सूचना मिली कि स्टेशन के पश्चिमी केबिन के पास एक महिला किसी ट्रेन से कट गई है। परिजन घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और पहनावे के आधार पर सावित्री देवी होने की पुष्टि की। सावित्री देवी के दो बच्चे हैं और पति की मृत्यु वर्षों पूर्व हो चुकी है।
accident in munderwan
