विज्ञापन
झोलाछाप डॉक्टर पर नाबालिग लड़की से दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज, आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

भाषा, शाहजहांपुर Updated Sun, 11 Nov 2018 01:07 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
शाहजहांपुर जिले में एक झोलाछाप डॉक्टर ने अपने क्लीनिक पर काम करने वाली महिला की नाबालिग बेटी को, कथित रूप से बंधक बनाकर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। 
पुलिस सूत्रों ने आज बताया कि खजुरिया नगला में रहने वाली एक महिला घटिया घाट फर्रुखाबाद में एक झोलाछाप डॉक्टर विनोद कुशवाहा के यहां मरीज आदि ले जाती है। गत सात नवंबर को आरोपी उस महिला के घर आया और उसकी 16 वर्षीय बेटी को अपने साथ ले गया। 

सूत्रों ने दर्ज कराई गई रिपोर्ट के हवाले से बताया कि आरोपी के क्लीनिक पर मां बेटी का आना जाना था इसलिए किशोरी उसके साथ चली गई। उसने घटिया घाट स्थित अपने क्लीनिक पर ले जाकर किशोरी को बंधक बनाया और उसके साथ दुराचार किया। 

उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी डॉक्टर किशोरी को अगले दिन सुबह बघार पुल पर छोड़कर भाग गया। पुलिस अधीक्षक एस. चिनप्पा के आदेश पर कल शाम इस मामले में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है। आरोपी घटना के बाद से फरार है।



 

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Uttar Pradesh

यूपी: चलती ट्रेन में सिगरेट पीने से रोका तो महिला को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

जालियांवाला बाग एक्सप्रेस (टाटा-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस) की जनरल बोगी में यात्रियों के बीच हुए झगडे में एक महिला की मौत हो गई।

10 नवंबर 2018

मृतक दारोगा श्रीकांत उपाध्याय और दुर्घटनाग्रस्त पुलिस जीप
Uttar Pradesh

बरेली: सड़क हादसे में दरोगा की मौत, जीप चालक का बिगड़ा संतुलन, पेड़ से टकराई गाड़ी

10 नवंबर 2018

नवाबगंज में रिश्वत लेते लेखपाल का वीडियो वायरल
Bareilly

नवाबगंज में रिश्वत लेते लेखपाल का वीडियो वायरल

11 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

लखीमपुर खीरी: छोटे भाईयों ने पीट-पीटकर की बड़े भाई की हत्या, जानिए मामला

10 नवंबर 2018

उत्तर प्रदेश के उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Bareilly

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर जरूर बनाएंगे, बाबर के नाम की एक ईंट तक न लगने देंगे: मौर्य

5 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

दरोगा के बेटे ने दलित महिला से की दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, बचाने आईं महिलाओं पर फेंका तेजाब

9 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

पटाखा छुड़ाने का किया विरोध तो युवक को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

8 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

लखनऊ-दिल्ली हाईवे पर आज रहेगा जबरदस्त ट्रैफिक, यह है कारण

11 नवंबर 2018

डीएम साहब! सवाल उठ रहे हैं.. नहर कब्जाने वाले बिल्डर का हश्र बदायूं जैसा चाहिए
Bareilly

डीएम साहब! सवाल उठ रहे हैं.. नहर कब्जाने वाले बिल्डर का हश्र बदायूं जैसा चाहिए

11 नवंबर 2018

सीतापुर फोरलेन बनाने में एनएचएआई ने खड़े किए हाथ
Bareilly

सीतापुर फोरलेन बनाने में एनएचएआई ने खड़े किए हाथ

11 नवंबर 2018

