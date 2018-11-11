Shahjahanpur: SC Shakya, Addnl SP, says, "We received a complaint from the family of a minor girl that the doctor who was treating their daughter took her to Farrukhabad & raped her. Case registered & medical examination of the victim has been done, further investigation on." pic.twitter.com/vDmx39Hcy8— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 11, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जालियांवाला बाग एक्सप्रेस (टाटा-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस) की जनरल बोगी में यात्रियों के बीच हुए झगडे में एक महिला की मौत हो गई।
10 नवंबर 2018