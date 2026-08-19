बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
डाउनलोड करें

मेरा शहर

सब्सक्राइब करें
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›  

Bareilly Crime News

क्राइम

Bareilly News: पत्नी से परेशान दो युवकों ने जान दी

Bareilly
19 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन

Bareilly News: आन की खातिर चाचा ने की भतीजी की हत्या, खेत से निकाला गया शव

Bareilly
19 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता पर जानलेवा हमले का आरोप, तीन पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

Bareilly
19 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: खेत में दफन शव निकालने पहुंची टीम, बारिश बनी बाधा

Bareilly
18 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: ब्रांड के नाम का दुरुपयोग कर बना रहे थे कपड़े, तीन पर केस

Bareilly
18 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: तीर्थयात्रा पर गए किसान को मृत दिखाकर हड़पी जमीन, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

Bareilly
18 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Bareilly News: राजेश मौर्य ने सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी से भी ठगे थे दस लाख

Bareilly
17 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: आठ वर्षीय बच्चे से युवक ने किया दुष्कर्म

Bareilly
17 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: डीजे प्रतिस्पर्धा के बाद मारपीट-पथराव, दो लोग घायल, कांवड़ियों ने जलाभिषेक से किया इन्कार, मंदिर के बाहर दिया धरना, आश्वासन पर हटे

Bareilly
17 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन

Bareilly News: संपत्ति के लालच में भाई को लापता करने का आरोप, 5 साल बाद रिपोर्ट दर्ज

Bareilly
17 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: साईं हेल्थ केयर अस्पताल में गर्भवती के ऑपरेशन में लापरवाही का आरोप, परिजनों ने दी तहरीर

Bareilly
17 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन

Bareilly News: विधायक कार्यालय के पास हिस्ट्रीशीटर ने की फायरिंग

Bareilly
15 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: साली से दुष्कर्म, दहेज न मिलने पर पत्नी को घर से निकाला

Bareilly
15 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: कॉलेज से लौट रही बीए की छात्रा से दुष्कर्म

Bareilly
15 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: फर्जी आईएएस विप्रा ने कोर्ट के सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारी से की थी ठगी

Bareilly
15 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: नौकरी के नाम पर पांच लाख की ठगी, सेवानिवृत्त महिला अफसर समेत सात पर रिपोर्ट

Bareilly
15 Aug 2026
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

Bareilly News: पंचायत सहायक 'सिस्टम' पर भारी, बना दिए तीन सौ फर्जी जन्म प्रमाणपत्र, जांच में हुआ खुलासा

Bareilly
15 Aug 2026

Bareilly News: दुष्कर्म कर वीडियो बनाया, बुजुर्ग से 10 लाख में किया महिला का सौदा

Bareilly
15 Aug 2026
Load More
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

एप में पढ़ें

Followed