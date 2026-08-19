{"_id":"6a8219befed0eb7dab02d26f","slug":"clash-and-stone-pelting-follow-dj-competition-two-injured-kanwariyas-refused-to-perform-jalabhishek-and-staged-a-sit-in-outside-the-temple-dispersing-only-after-receiving-assurances-bareilly-news-c-183-1-sbly1007-104870-2026-08-17","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bareilly News: डीजे प्रतिस्पर्धा के बाद मारपीट-पथराव, दो लोग घायल, कांवड़ियों ने जलाभिषेक से किया इन्कार, मंदिर के बाहर दिया धरना, आश्वासन पर हटे","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}