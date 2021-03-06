शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   BKU activists has eastern peripheral expressway jam against agricultural laws in Baghpat

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में भाकियू का धरना, ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेसवे किया जाम, पांच घंटे तक लगी रहीं वाहनों की कतारें

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत Published by: कपिल kapil
Updated Sat, 06 Mar 2021 08:16 PM IST
भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं ने हाईवे जाम किया।
1 of 5
भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं ने हाईवे जाम किया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाकियू और रालोद कार्यकर्ताओं ने महंगाई और नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में शनिवार को ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेसवे पर जाम लगाकर धरना दिया। इस दौरान वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। इससे वाहन सवारों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states baghpat baghpat police eastern peripheral expressway baghpat cm yogi adityanath pm narendra modi naresh tikait

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सीएम जयराम ने हिमाचल का बजट पेश किया।
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल बजट 2021: 30 हजार लोगों को सरकारी नौकरी, कर्मचारियों को मिला ये तोहफा, हुईं कई बड़ी घोषणाएं

6 मार्च 2021

prayagraj news : विधायक विजय मिश्र के बहुमंजिला शॉपिंग कांप्लेक्स को ध्वस्त करता पीडीए का बुलडोजर।
Prayagraj

आपरेशन नेस्तनाबूद : बाहुबली विधायक विजय मिश्रा के शॉपिंग कांप्लेक्स पर चला पीडीए का बुलडोजर

6 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
जल्द है SSC CHSL परीक्षा, मात्र 30 दिन की तैयारी दिलाएगी सफलता
Safalta

जल्द है SSC CHSL परीक्षा, मात्र 30 दिन की तैयारी दिलाएगी सफलता
मंत्री संजीव बालियान
Muzaffarnagar

मुजफ्फरनगर: मंत्री संजीव बालियान बोले, एक भी किसान की जमीन गई तो दे दूंगा त्यागपत्र

6 मार्च 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

अजब प्रेम की गजब कहानी: जिसके अपहरण में दो माह जेल में रहा युवक, उसी से रचा ली शादी

6 मार्च 2021

घर बैठे बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कब मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन
Astrology

घर बैठे बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें कब मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन
मकान के विवाद में फायरिंग
Meerut

मेरठ के ब्रह्मपुरी में मकान पर कब्जे के विवाद में फायरिंग, जमकर चले लाठी डंडे, कई घायल

6 मार्च 2021

मकबूल शेरवानी की वीरता का बखान करता है ये स्थान
Jammu

वो कश्मीरी 'शेर': जिसने चार दिन पाक को उलझाए रखा, पढ़िए- बारामुला के नायक मकबूल शेरवानी की कहानी

6 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं ने हाईवे जाम किया।
भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं ने हाईवे जाम किया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं ने हाईवे जाम किया।
भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं ने हाईवे जाम किया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाईवे पर लगी वाहनों की लंबी कतार
हाईवे पर लगी वाहनों की लंबी कतार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जाम में फंसे वाहन।
जाम में फंसे वाहन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगा लंबा जाम
ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगा लंबा जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X