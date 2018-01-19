Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   शिविर में योगाभ्यास कराया

शिविर में योगाभ्यास कराया

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 12:49 AM IST
शिविर में योगाभ्यास कराया
बड़ौत (बागपत)। एससी बोस विद्यापीठ स्कूल मेें बृहस्पतिवार को तीन दिवसीय योग शिविर का शुभारंभ हुआ। इसमें छात्रों को योगाभ्यास कराया गया और इसके लाभ बताए गए।
आर्य प्रतिनिधि सभा की ओर से आयोजित योग एवं चरित्र निर्माण शिविर का शुभारंभ योग शिक्षक रवि शास्त्री ने किया। शिविर मेें शास्त्री ने पीटी, जूडो-कराटे, पुल बनाना आदि का भी अभ्यास कराया। उन्होंने कहा कि हमेें अपने अभिभावकों का आदर करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि नमस्ते करना हमारी प्राचीन और वैदिक परंपरा है। बड़ों का सम्मान करने से आयु, विद्या, यश और बल की प्राप्ति होती है। लेकिन अब युवाओं में दूसरे का सम्मान करने की भावना कम हो रही है। ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए। शिविर में रविंद्र शर्मा, नीरज तोमर, शिव कुमार शर्मा, रीना, प्रीति, कर्मवीर, अरूण आदि शामिल रहे।

Spotlight

anusha dandekar poses in front of media at dabboo ratnani party
Bollywood

इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने मीडिया के सामने दिए ऐसे पोज, oops moment का ‌हो गईं शिकार

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat 4 reasons for protest karni sena
Bollywood

आखिर 'पद्मावत' का विरोध क्यों कर रही है करणी सेना, कहीं ये 4 कारण तो नहीं?

18 जनवरी 2018

Akash Dadlani KICKED OUT From The Sets Of Entertainment Ki Raat
Television

Bigg Boss के इस कंटेस्टेंट की हरकत ने किया सबको शर्मिंदा, अगले शो से धक्के देकर निकाला गया

18 जनवरी 2018

week 2nd barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के फिनाले में 'फेल' हुए सलमान, टॉप 10 लिस्ट से सामने आया सबूत

18 जनवरी 2018

Colors channel Delays Payments Of Evicted Contestants of bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss करने के बाद 'बर्बाद' हो गए ये कंटेस्टेंट्स, चैनल के बारे में किए चौंका देने वाले खुलासे

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan denied shoot with shilpa shinde entertainment ki raat
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद हिना खान ने ठुकराया बड़ा ऑफर, वजह शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं कुछ और

18 जनवरी 2018

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

agra lucknow expressway work in progress
Kanpur

एक्सप्रेस-वे का काम अधूरा, टोल टैक्स देना पड़ेगा पूरा 

लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस-वे पर 19 जनवरी की मध्य रात्रि से टोल टैक्स तो शुरू हो जाएगा लेकिन एक्सप्रेस-वे पर तैयारियां आधी-अधूरी हैं। एक्सप्रेस-वे के किनारे न रेस्टोरेंट बने और न होटल। कई जगह पर बैरीकेडिंग टूटने से जानवर भी सड़क  पर आ जाते हैं।

18 जनवरी 2018

Speak to the cleanman Panchayat Sevak
Muzaffarnagar

सफाई कर्मी को पंचायत सेवक का नाम दें : मचल 

19 जनवरी 2018

dunked 12th student beaten woman teacher in school
Chandigarh

12वीं के छात्र ने नशे में महिला टीचर को पीटा, नाक पर घूंसे मारकर निकाला खून

19 जनवरी 2018

staged dharna at collectorate
Sant Kabir Nagar

सफाई कर्मियों ने दिया धरना, सिर मुंडवाया 

19 जनवरी 2018

ऑनलाइन खाद बुक करा सकेंगे किसान
Mirzapur

ऑनलाइन खाद बुक करा सकेंगे किसान

19 जनवरी 2018

हज
Saharanpur

हज

19 जनवरी 2018

मऊ में बलिया का छात्र-BALLIA
Varanasi

मऊ में बलिया का छात्र-BALLIA

19 जनवरी 2018

Husband gave punishment his wife because she forbid to drink alcohol
Dehradun

पत्नी ने शराब पीने से किया मना तो पति ने दी जीवनभर की यह सजा

18 जनवरी 2018

lucknow university to conduct B ed entrance examination.
Lucknow

लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय करवाएगा बीएड प्रवेश परीक्षा, जल्दी प्रक्रिया शुरू करवाने का निर्देश

18 जनवरी 2018

खुले में शौच करने से होने वाली बीमारियों के प्रति लोगों को करें जागरूक
Saharanpur

खुले में शौच करने से होने वाली बीमारियों के प्रति लोगों को करें जागरूक

19 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

NGT के एक आदेश पर ये बोले केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री डॉ सत्यपाल सिंह

बागपत में केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन राज्यमंत्री डॉ सत्यपाल सिंह ने एनजीटी के इस आदेश का सही बताया जिसमें NGT ने फैक्ट्रियों की जांच के लिए कहा था।

18 जनवरी 2018

Sanjeev balyan speeks out on Praveen togadiya in baghpat 1:23

प्रवीण तोगड़िया को संजीव बालियान ने बताया 'राजनीतिक स्टंटमैन'

18 जनवरी 2018

BSP WORKERS ORGANISED CAKE PARTY ON MAYAWATI BITHDAY, WORKERS SNATCHED CAKE IN BAGPAT 1:08

VIDEO: BSP समर्थकों ने मायावती के केक खाने को लेकर की छीनाझपटी

16 जनवरी 2018

Eight years old missing boy found dead in Baghpat 1:26

बागपत में लापता था आठ साल का मासूम, इस हालत में मिला

14 जनवरी 2018

Hindu organizations attacked on muslim boy who came to get married 1:36

हिन्दू संगठनों की करतूत, शादी करने पहुंचे लड़के को दौड़ाकर पीटा

13 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Four countries, including India, come out to oust China's hegemony in the sea
India News

समुंद्र में चीन की हेकड़ी निकालने के लिए साथ आए भारत समेत चार देश

19 जनवरी 2018

Run in an uncontrolled tractor-trailer in the house
Maharajganj

गन्ना लदा अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर-ट्रेलर घर में घुसा

19 जनवरी 2018

IAS manoj kumar appointed as state election commission of up
Lucknow

सेवानिवृत आईएएस अधिकारी मनोज कुमार राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के नए आयुक्त

19 जनवरी 2018

from the girl's name jackpot was cheated by 86 thousand rupees
Rampur

छात्रा से जैकपाॅट के नाम पर 86 हजार की ठगी

19 जनवरी 2018

The officers are active in the wake of Gadkari's tour
Maharajganj

गडकरी के दौरे के मद्देनजर अफसर सक्रिय

19 जनवरी 2018

जीडीए ने आठ साल बाद देना शुरू किया कब्जा
Gorakhpur

जीडीए ने आठ साल बाद देना शुरू किया कब्जा

19 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.