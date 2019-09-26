शहर चुनें

Suspected death of married woman, accused of murder

विवाहिता की संदिग्ध मौत, हत्या का आरोप

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 12:18 AM IST
विवाहिता की संदिग्ध मौत, हत्या का आरोप
सीओ, कोतवाल ने अस्पताल पहुंचकर की छानबीन
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
हाथरस। कोतवाली सदर क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला दिलीप नगर में एक विवाहिता की बुधवार की रात्रि में संदिग्ध हालात में मौत हो गई। उसे उपचार के लिए बागला जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। वहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। इस बीच मृतका के मायके पक्ष के लोग भी आ गए और उन्होंने मृतका के पति व अन्य लोगों पर उसकी हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया।
मोहल्ला दिलीप नगर निवासी रामवीर की पत्नी 28 वर्षीय सपना की बुधवार की रात्रि में संदिग्ध हालात में मौत हो गई। उसे जिला अस्पताल में भी मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। इस बीच मृतका का तहेरा भाई भी अस्पताल में पहुंच गया और उसने आरोप लगाया कि उसकी बहन की हत्या की गई है। उसने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दे दी।
रात्रि साढ़े 10 बजे के लगभग सीओ सिटी रामशब्द व कोतवाली निरीक्षक प्रवेश राणा भी मय फोर्स के मौके पर पहुंच गए और पूरे मामले की जानकारी ली। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने मृतका के पति से भी पूछताछ की। सपना ने अपने पीछे पांच वर्ष का बच्चा बिलखते हुए छोड़ा है। करीब छह वर्ष पूर्व उसकी शादी हुई थी। देर रात तक पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही थी।
Aligarh muslim university
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: एएमयू में बवाल के दौरान आग में जले आजम के ‘कारनामे’

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव व रामपुर सांसद मो. आजम खान के खिलाफ छात्र जीवन में एएमयू इंतजामिया द्वारा की गई अनुशासनात्मक/विधिक कार्रवाई का कोई रिकार्ड एएमयू के पास नहीं है।

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अलीगढ़ विश्वविधालय
Aligarh

यूपी: आखिरकार योगी से मिलने को राजी हुए एएमयू के कश्मीरी छात्र, पहले किया था मना

25 सितंबर 2019

पीड़ित व्यापारी
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: कोयला व्यापारी के ऑफिस में दबंगों ने किया हमला, एक हफ्ते बाद भी दर्ज नहीं हुई एफआईआर

25 सितंबर 2019

विरोध प्रदर्शन करते परिजन और आसपास के लोग
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: हाईटेंशन तार की चपेट में आए तीन भाई, एक की मौत, दो झुलसे

25 सितंबर 2019

(सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

यूपी: धड़क फिल्म देख धड़का मासूमों का दिल, शादी के लिए छोड़ा घर 

24 सितंबर 2019

तोताराम (फाइल फोटो)
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: बारिश से बर्बाद फसल देख सदमे से किसान की मौत

25 सितंबर 2019

criminal beaten her husband to while stopping molestation.
Aligarh

बीवी से छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर शोहदों ने पति को पीटा

25 सितंबर 2019

women slapt his Brother in law infront of SSP to remove gang rape act.
Aligarh

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की धारा हटाने पर कप्तान कार्यालय में बिफरी महिला, जेठ को जड़े चाटें

25 सितंबर 2019

मेडिकल में मृतक अमर गोयल की बीवी तृप्ति व बेटा तनमय
Aligarh

अचल सरोवर पर मूर्ति कारोबारी को बस ने रौंदा, मौत

24 सितंबर 2019

छात्रों की मौत के बाद जिला अस्पताल में विलाप करती शिवम की माँ व परिजन।
Aligarh

गड्ढे से बचने में स्कूटी फिसली, टैंकर के नीचे आए दो बीटेक छात्रों की मौत

24 सितंबर 2019

