चोरी करने के इरादे से बैंक में घुसा युवक बाथरूम में हो गया बंद, पुलिस ने दबोचा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, आनी (कुल्लू) Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 11:31 AM IST
theft case in bank at anni kull
स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की आनी शाखा में दूसरी बार चोरी करने के इरादे से पहुंचा युवक बाथरूम में धरा गया। बताया जा रहा है कि स्थानीय युवक तीन दिन के भीतर दूसरी बार बैंक में चोरी करने पहुंचा था।  एसपी कुल्लू शालिनी अग्निहोत्री ने बताया कि पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि रविवार रात को आनी बाजार में होमगार्ड जवान गश्त पर थे। इस दौरान उन्हें एसबीआई बैंक के अंदर से कुछ आहट सुनाई दी।  शक होने पर बैंक के अंदर जाकर देखा तो खिड़की की ग्रिल टूटी हुई थी। उन्होंने तुरंत पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस पहुंची तो डर के मारे आरोपी युवक ने खुद को बाथरूम में बंद कर लिया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने बाथरूम से आरोपी को धर दबोचा।
