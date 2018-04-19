शहर चुनें

काशी के इस कुंड में 12 कुंडों के स्नान के बराबर मिलता है फल, उमड़े श्रद्धालु

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 09:56 PM IST
वाराणसी के मणिकर्णिका घाट स्थित अनादि तीर्थ पुष्करणी चक्र मणिकर्णिका कुंड पर स्नान के लिए सुबह से ही श्रद्धालुओं का जमावड़ा शुरू हो गया था। भक्तों ने गुरुवार को माता की झांकी सजाई और पूजन अनुष्ठान किया। 12 कुंडों में स्नान के समान फल की प्राप्ति के लिए मध्य दोपहर में मोक्ष की कामना के साथ श्रद्धालुओं ने कुंड में स्नान किया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
