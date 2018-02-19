बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8a99f44f1c1b3c718b5adc","slug":"see-the-photos-of-naughty-kids-on-healthy-baby-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091f\u0916\u091f \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
‘हेल्दी बेबी शो’ में खूब भाया बच्चों का नटखट अंदाज, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 03:03 PM IST
बच्चों के नटखट अंदाज और चंचलता के सभी कायल हो गए। मंच पर झूमते, गाते, हाथ हिलाते मस्ती करते बच्चों की अदाएं सभी के दिल को छू गईं। आंखों पर चश्मा, घुंघराले बाल, परियों जैसे रंगरूप में सजे बच्चों ने खूब वाहवाही लूटी और ताली बटोरीं। अवसर था अमर उजाला और डालिम्स के टॉडलर्स एंड किड्स रामकटोरा शाखा की ओर से आयोजित ‘हेल्दी बेबी शो’ का। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a8a99f44f1c1b3c718b5adc","slug":"see-the-photos-of-naughty-kids-on-healthy-baby-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091f\u0916\u091f \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8a99f44f1c1b3c718b5adc","slug":"see-the-photos-of-naughty-kids-on-healthy-baby-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091f\u0916\u091f \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8a99f44f1c1b3c718b5adc","slug":"see-the-photos-of-naughty-kids-on-healthy-baby-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091f\u0916\u091f \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8a99f44f1c1b3c718b5adc","slug":"see-the-photos-of-naughty-kids-on-healthy-baby-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091f\u0916\u091f \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8a99f44f1c1b3c718b5adc","slug":"see-the-photos-of-naughty-kids-on-healthy-baby-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091f\u0916\u091f \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8a99f44f1c1b3c718b5adc","slug":"see-the-photos-of-naughty-kids-on-healthy-baby-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091f\u0916\u091f \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8a99f44f1c1b3c718b5adc","slug":"see-the-photos-of-naughty-kids-on-healthy-baby-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091f\u0916\u091f \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a8a99f44f1c1b3c718b5adc","slug":"see-the-photos-of-naughty-kids-on-healthy-baby-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091f\u0916\u091f \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.