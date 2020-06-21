शहर चुनें
योग दिवस: कोरोना वायरस की वजह से सामूहिक आयोजन नहीं, लोग घरों पर कर रहे योग

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 12:37 PM IST
yoga
yoga - फोटो : yoga
आज पूरी दुनिया अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मना रही है। पूर्वांचल में पीएम मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी समेत आसपास के जिलों में लोग योग कर रहे हैं। कोरोना वायरस की वजह से सामूहिक आयोजनों की इजाजत नहीं है। इसलिए लोग अपने घरों पर ही योग कर रहे हैं।
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग june 21 international yoga day international day of yoga 2020 योग दिवस अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस world yoga day योगमय देवभूमि yoga day yoga 21 june yoga day

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

yoga
yoga - फोटो : yoga
जौनपुर के डीएम दिनेश कुमार सिंह।
जौनपुर के डीएम दिनेश कुमार सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
राज्य मंत्री गिरीश चंद्र यादव, सांसद बीपी सरोज किया योग।
राज्य मंत्री गिरीश चंद्र यादव, सांसद बीपी सरोज किया योग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
चंदौली के डीएम नवनीत सिंह।
चंदौली के डीएम नवनीत सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
