बारात आने से पहले दु्ल्हन के घर पुलिस लेकर पहुंच गई प्रेमिका, हुआ जमकर हंगामा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आजमगढ़, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 09:38 PM IST
बारात बस एक दो घंटे में आने वाली है। दु्ल्हन जयमाला के लिए तैयार हो रही है। पंडाल में लगे डीजे पर कुछ लोग डांस कर रहे थे। तभी एक लड़की भारी पुलिस बल के साथ पंडाल में आती है। दु्ल्हन के पिता और अन्य परिजन दौड़ बाहर आए और आने आने का कारण पूछा। पुलिस और लड़की ने जो जवाब दिया वो सुनकर पैरों तले से जमीन खिसक गई। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
