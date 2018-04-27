शहर चुनें

रिपोर्ट: दिल्ली और NCR से ज्यादा यूपी की आबोहवा खराब, देखें प्रमुख शहरों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 08:26 PM IST
pollution
1 of 7
क्लाइमेट एजेंडा की ओर से जारी रिपोर्ट ‘एयर किल्स’ में उत्तर प्रदेश की आबोहवा दिल्ली एनसीआर से ज्यादा  खराब है। आंकड़े बताते हैं कि हवा का जो स्तर वर्तमान समय में प्रदेश में है वो सेहत के लिए कतई ठीक नहीं। औसत मानक से पांच से लेकर दस गुना ज्यादा हवा प्रदूषित है। यूपी के कई शहरों की हवा तो सांस लेने लायक नहीं है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें प्रमुख शहरों का हाल


 
pollution air pollution air pollution in up delhi and ncr

