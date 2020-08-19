ध्रुव अपहरण कांड: शिखा का प्रेमी अशफाक संग हजारों किमी दूर यहां बसने का था प्लान, फिरौती के पैसों से करते ये काम

{"_id":"5f3d1b0905baa545215344dd","slug":"big-revealing-in-dhruv-kidnapping-case-mohter-shikha-had-plans-to-shift-to-telangana-with-her-boyfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0935 \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0936\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u092b\u093e\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094c\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Dhruv Kidnapping case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रेमी अशफाक- मां शिखा और बेटा ध्रुव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिता के साथ ध्रुव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
dhruv kidnapping case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
dhruv kidnapping case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला