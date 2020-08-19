शहर चुनें
ध्रुव अपहरण कांड: शिखा का प्रेमी अशफाक संग हजारों किमी दूर यहां बसने का था प्लान, फिरौती के पैसों से करते ये काम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 05:58 PM IST
Dhruv Kidnapping case
1 of 5
Dhruv Kidnapping case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादाबाद के चर्चित ध्रुव अपहरण मामले का हैरतअंगेज खुलासा हुआ है। इश्क में अंधी हुई ध्रुव की मां शिखा ने ही अपने इस मासूम इकलौते बेटे का अपहरण अपने प्रेमी अशफाक के जरिए करवाया था। इरादा फिरौती की रकम लेकर प्रेमी के साथ फरार हो तेलंगाना में बस जाना था। वहीं एक जिम खोलने की योजना थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले के खुलासे का दावा करते हुए ध्रुव की मां शिखा, उसके प्रेमी अशफाक और कार चालक इमरान खान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इनके कब्जे से अपहरण में इस्तेमाल की गई कार और दो मोबाइल बरामद किए गए हैं।
kidnapper kidnapped child dhruv delhi roadways bus moradabad moradabad-city-crime state dhruv kidnapping case

Dhruv Kidnapping case
