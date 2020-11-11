शहर चुनें
Saharanpur News: There secret is revealed from diary and laptop in case of making fake golden card

यूपी: रेस्टोरेंट में चल रहा था मोटी कमाई का ये धंधा, एक डायरी ने खोल दिए सभी राज, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Wed, 11 Nov 2020 03:40 PM IST
आरोपी और बरामद की गई डायरी
1 of 5
आरोपी और बरामद की गई डायरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर के एक रेस्टोरेंट में आयुष्मान भारत योजना के फर्जी गोल्डन कार्ड बनाते पांच लोग पकड़े गए। ये सभी आरोपी खुद को बेकसूर बता रहे हैं। लेकिन एक डायरी और लैपटॉप से सभी राज खुल गए। आगे जानिए पूरा अपडेट- 
गोरखपुर गीता प्रेस। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

अनोखा है गीता प्रेस का मुख्य द्वार, यहां एक साथ होते हैं अनेक तीर्थों के दर्शन

11 नवंबर 2020

आरोपी और बरामद की गई डायरी
आरोपी और बरामद की गई डायरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ये कार्ड हुए बरामद
ये कार्ड हुए बरामद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यहीं बनाते थे कार्ड
यहीं बनाते थे कार्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी गिरफ्तार
आरोपी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लैपटॉप
लैपटॉप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
