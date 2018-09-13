शहर चुनें

चाबी दो, वरना गोली मार देंगे...बदमाशों ने बीस मिनट में खाली किए दो घर, सीओ दफ्तर के सामने हुई वारदात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 12:09 PM IST
लूट के बाद जांच करती पुलिस
1 of 8
खौफ के वो 20 मिनट दोनों परिवार कभी भूल नहीं पाएंगे। बदमाश दोनों परिवार की जिंदगी भर की कमाई  लूटकर ले गए। घटना के घंटों बाद भी इन बदमाशों की दहशत दोनों परिवार के चेहरों पर साफ दिखाई दे रही थी। दोपहर को स्कूल से लौटे मासूम अपने माता-पिता को हिम्मत बंधा रहे थे। बच्चे बार-बार कह रहे थे कि जान तो बच गईं। इसके बावजूद दोनों परिवार खौफ से बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहे थे। बोले कि बदमाश धमकी दे रहे थे कि गोली मार देंगे। 
loot in meerut

लूट के बाद जांच करती पुलिस
पुलिस को वारदात की जानकारी देती महिला
हादसे के बाद जांच करती फोरेंसिक टीम
मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
पुलिस को लूट की जानकारी देती महिला
दस कदम की दूरी पर है सीओ कार्यालय
घटना की जानकारी लेती पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
