बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5b9a0630867a557ff567006d","slug":"robbers-looted-a-house-for-twenty-minutes-in-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947...\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930, \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चाबी दो, वरना गोली मार देंगे...बदमाशों ने बीस मिनट में खाली किए दो घर, सीओ दफ्तर के सामने हुई वारदात
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 12:09 PM IST
खौफ के वो 20 मिनट दोनों परिवार कभी भूल नहीं पाएंगे। बदमाश दोनों परिवार की जिंदगी भर की कमाई लूटकर ले गए। घटना के घंटों बाद भी इन बदमाशों की दहशत दोनों परिवार के चेहरों पर साफ दिखाई दे रही थी। दोपहर को स्कूल से लौटे मासूम अपने माता-पिता को हिम्मत बंधा रहे थे। बच्चे बार-बार कह रहे थे कि जान तो बच गईं। इसके बावजूद दोनों परिवार खौफ से बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहे थे। बोले कि बदमाश धमकी दे रहे थे कि गोली मार देंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5b9a0630867a557ff567006d","slug":"robbers-looted-a-house-for-twenty-minutes-in-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947...\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930, \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9a0630867a557ff567006d","slug":"robbers-looted-a-house-for-twenty-minutes-in-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947...\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930, \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9a0630867a557ff567006d","slug":"robbers-looted-a-house-for-twenty-minutes-in-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947...\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930, \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9a0630867a557ff567006d","slug":"robbers-looted-a-house-for-twenty-minutes-in-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947...\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930, \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9a0630867a557ff567006d","slug":"robbers-looted-a-house-for-twenty-minutes-in-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947...\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930, \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9a0630867a557ff567006d","slug":"robbers-looted-a-house-for-twenty-minutes-in-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947...\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930, \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9a0630867a557ff567006d","slug":"robbers-looted-a-house-for-twenty-minutes-in-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947...\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930, \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b9a0630867a557ff567006d","slug":"robbers-looted-a-house-for-twenty-minutes-in-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947...\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0930, \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.