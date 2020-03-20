शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   nirbhaya case delhi latest news pawan jallad broke record of grandfather and Great grandfather

Nirbhaya Case: पवन जल्लाद ने तोड़ा दादा-परदादा का रिकॉर्ड, उन्होंने भी नहीं किया था ये काम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मेरठ , Updated Fri, 20 Mar 2020 08:15 AM IST
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की
1 of 5
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के चारों दरिंदों को फांसी देते ही पवन जल्लाद का सपना पूरा हो गया। तिहाड जेल में पवन को दो दिन से जेल प्रशासन द्वारा ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही थी। पवन जल्लाद का कहना कि यह सपना उसके पिता का था, लेकिन उनको मौका नहीं मिला। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Buy Now
विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case निर्भया केस

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: रोए-गिड़गिड़ाए और जमीन पर लेट गए, फांसी से पहले ऐसा था दोषियों का हाल

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: वो नाबालिग दोषी जिसका आज तक चेहरा नहीं देख सका देश, ऐसे बिता रहा अपनी जिंदगी

20 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
निःसंतान दम्पतियों के जीवन में ये उपाय लौटा रहे हैं खुशियां
Maa IVF (Advertorial)

निःसंतान दम्पतियों के जीवन में ये उपाय लौटा रहे हैं खुशियां
Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: मायूस मां रोते हुए बोलीं-अधूरी रह गई अंतिम इच्छा, नहीं खा पाया...

20 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Gorakhpur

Nirbhaya case: इस शख्स की गवाही से निर्भया को मिला इंसाफ, दोषियों को आज हुई फांसी

20 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: बेटी की तस्वीर गले से लगाकर बोली मां- आखिरकार तुम्हें इंसाफ मिल गया

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: दरिंदों ने सबूत मिटाने के लिए बस में किया था ये काम, गीली सीट देख पुलिस को गहराया था शक

20 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दुकान पर ग्राहकों की भीड़
Agra

कोरोना की दहशत के बीच आगरा में फैली अफवाह, दुकानों पर खरीदारी के लिए उमड़ पड़ी भीड़

20 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर ने बयां की थी दर्दनाक दास्तां, 'फटे कपड़े हटाकर देखा तो दिल दहल गया'

20 मार्च 2020

निःसंतान दम्पतियों के जीवन में ये उपाय लौटा रहे हैं खुशियां
Maa IVF (Advertorial)

निःसंतान दम्पतियों के जीवन में ये उपाय लौटा रहे हैं खुशियां
विज्ञापन
सीमा कुशवाहा
Delhi NCR

जानिए निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी दिलवाने वाली महिला वकील की कहानी, पहले केस में ही जीता दिल

20 मार्च 2020

ap singh nirbhaya
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह ने बताया क्यों लड़ा ये केस

20 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Gorakhpur

Covid-19: कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए आज ही उठाएं ये 10 कदम

20 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: जब फैसला सुनते ही कोर्ट के बाहर बेहोश हो गई थी अक्षय की पत्नी, कहा- जज साहब उन्हें...

20 मार्च 2020

निर्भया
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: निर्भया को सात साल, तीन महीने और तीन दिन बाद मिला इंसाफ, पढ़ें पूरी टाइमलाइन

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: जब दोषी मुकेश ने कहा था- नहीं होती क्रूरता अगर वो चुपचाप सह लेती

20 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: पांच बिंदुओं में समझें फांसी की प्रक्रिया, मुजरिमों के वो आखिरी पल

20 मार्च 2020

coronavirus के मद्देनजर इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट परिसर को सेनिटाइज किया गया।
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट का शुरू हुआ सेनिटाइजेशन, 10 सदस्यीय टीम लगाई गई

20 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

सड़कों पर सन्नाटा लेकिन कार्यालयों में कतार से खतरा बरकरार

20 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

गिरजाघरों में प्रभु यीशु की प्रार्थना सभाओं पर लगी रोक, बिशप ने लोगों से इकट्ठा न होने की अपील की

20 मार्च 2020

बटेश्वर
Agra

आस्था के साथ जागरुकता जरूरी: उत्तर भारत के प्रमुख तीर्थ बटेश्वर के मंदिर श्रद्धालुओं के लिए बंद

20 मार्च 2020

एसएसपी दफ्तर को किया सैनेटाइज
Agra

लड़ेंगे कोरोना से: आप खुद भी कर सकते हैं घर-दफ्तर को सैनेटाइज, आसान है यह काम

20 मार्च 2020

मृतक बेटी नेहा, हत्यारोपी पिता सुखदेव
Agra

बेटियां मांगती रहीं जिंदगी की भीख, नहीं पसीजा बेरहम बाप का दिल, एक गलती पर दी 'मौत की सजा'

20 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस बुलेटिन
Prayagraj

लॉक डाउन की अफवाह पर जरूरी सामान खरीदने की मची होड़

20 मार्च 2020

पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
jallad pawan
jallad pawan - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पवन जल्लाद
पवन जल्लाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited