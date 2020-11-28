शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Haryana government should be sacked, policemen who attacked farmers should be lodged says BKU rakesh tikait

बर्खास्त होनी चाहिए हरियाणा सरकार, किसानों पर हमला करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों पर दर्ज हो मुकदमा: टिकैत  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sat, 28 Nov 2020 08:09 PM IST
rakesh tikait
1 of 5
rakesh tikait - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय किसान यूनियन (भाकियू) के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत ने शनिवार को मेरठ से दिल्ली कूच करते हुए कहा कि पंजाब व हरियाणा के किसानों पर हमला करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों पर मुकदमा दर्ज होना चाहिए। यहीं नही हरियाणा सरकार भी बर्खास्त होनी चाहिए। नेशनल हाईवे से होकर दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों पर हमला करने वाली पुलिस ने गुंडों की तरह व्यवहार कर वर्दी का दम किसानों पर आजमाया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन 3 आसान स्टेप्स से पहले अटेम्प्ट में करें परीक्षा क्रैक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states meerut bhakiyu farmers protest farmer's drive punjab farmers movement up new west up news latest news meerut news baghpat news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सड़क हादसा।
Gorakhpur

ट्रक को बचाने में पलटा पेट्रोल से भरा टैंकर, जान जोखिम में डाल तेल लूटने पहुंच गए लोग, तस्वीरें

28 नवंबर 2020

नगर कीर्तन।
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ में निकाला गया भव्य नगर कीर्तन, जगह-जगह हुआ स्वागत, तस्वीरों में देखें- गतका के करतब

28 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Airtel Xstream Box

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Kisan Andolan News: uttarakhand Farmers broke barricades to go for delhi protest, police arrested farmers
Dehradun

Kisan Andolan in Uttarakhand : ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों से बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ आगे बढ़े किसान तो पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

28 नवंबर 2020

ददरी मेले में आकर्षण का केंद्र बना 22 लाख का भैंसा
Ballia

22 लाख का भैंसा! अरे भाई चौंकिए मत, देखना हो तो आइए देश के सबसे बड़े मेलों में से एक बलिया के ददरी मेले में, खुुराक भी है खास

28 नवंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें निरंतर हो रहें शुभ संयोगों का कारण !
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें निरंतर हो रहें शुभ संयोगों का कारण !
कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

दोबारा संक्रमण होने पर ज्यादा दर्द दे रहा कोरोना, सामने आ चुके हैं कई केस

28 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

baikunth chaturdashi 2020 : 120 couples register for the Khada diya Puja
Dehradun

बैकुंठ चतुर्दशी 2020: उत्तराखंड के इस मंदिर में आज होगा एक खास अनुष्ठान, भर जाएगी सूनी गोद

28 नवंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन:
Chandigarh

किसान आंदोलन: जंतर मंतर पर सपना चौधरी के पति का धरना, कृषि कानूनों पर कही बड़ी बात

28 नवंबर 2020

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Airtel Xstream Box

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी की सुरक्षा होगी मजबूत।
Varanasi

Dev Deepawali: जानें कैसी होगी पीएम मोदी की सुरक्षा, वायुसेना के हेलीकॉप्टर ने की रिहर्सल, सुरक्षा में होंगे 11 हजार जवान

28 नवंबर 2020

शंभू बॉर्डर। किसान आंदोलन:
Chandigarh

खुलासा: किसानों पर दागे गए पांच साल पुराने और एक्सपायर्ड आंसू गैस के गोले, डीजीपी ने दिए जांच के आदेश

28 नवंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें निरंतर हो रहें शुभ संयोगों का कारण !
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें निरंतर हो रहें शुभ संयोगों का कारण !
युवराज सिंह
Chandigarh

इस मामले में घिरे युवराज सिंह, हरियाणा के गृह मंत्री तक पहुंची शिकायत, जानें- क्या है विवाद

28 नवंबर 2020

हरवेंद्र कुमार का फाइल फोटो
Agra

मैनपुरी गोलीकांड: जिंदगी की जंग हार गया घायल सिपाही, मौत से 23 दिन तक जूझता रहा

28 नवंबर 2020

कार ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, बाइक में लगी आग
Lucknow

भीषण हादसाः कार ने बाइक को मारी जबरदस्त टक्कर, बाइक में लगी आग, तस्वीरें

28 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड: जय बाजपेई और पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय बाजपेई का प्लाट सील, रेलवे ने बताई अपनी जमीन, निरीक्षण पर पहुंची टीम

28 नवंबर 2020

उर्वशी शुक्ला, आरुषि, दिव्या तिवारी
Lucknow

युवा सोच को सलाम! डिजिटल मंच पर युवा फैशन डिजाइनरों ने यूं दिखाया जलवा, तस्वीरें

28 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2020 : 30 नवंबर को लगेगा साल का अंतिम चंद्र ग्रहण, कई मामलों में होगा विशेष

28 नवंबर 2020

swatantra singh
Dehradun

जब उत्तराखंड के वीर सपूत की अंतिम यात्रा निकली तो 'भारत माता की जय' के नारों से गूंज उठा वातावरण, तस्वीरें

28 नवंबर 2020

काशी की देव दीपावली देखने आएंगे पीएम मोदी।
Varanasi

Dev Deepawali: पीएम मोदी नाव में बैठकर निहारेंगे काशी की भव्य देव दीपावली, एसपीजी की निगरानी में पर्यटन स्थल

28 नवंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में सबसे पहले इन्हें लगेगी कोरोना वैक्सीन, तैयार हो चुकी है सूची

28 नवंबर 2020

पेशे से शिक्षक हैं पवन गुप्ता
Gorakhpur

इस शख्स के पास है 195 देशों की करेंसी का अद्भुत संग्रह, तस्वीरें देख हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

28 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर और मृतक की फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

बहन की डोली से पहले भाई की अर्थी उठी तो फफक पड़ा पूरा परिवार, पिता बोले- 'मेरा तो सब कुछ लूट गया'

28 नवंबर 2020

शव के सामने बैठा आरोपी।
Ballia

तस्वीरें: बलिया में सहेलियों के सामने किशोरी का गला रेता, शव के सामने बैठा आरोपी

28 नवंबर 2020

rakesh tikait
rakesh tikait - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bhakiyu protest
bhakiyu protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bhakiyu protest
bhakiyu protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
farmers
farmers - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bhakiyu protest
bhakiyu protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X