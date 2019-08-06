रिमांड पर म्यांमार के चारों युवक: एसपी का दावा, मदरसे ने छिपाई सच्चाई, कई संदिग्ध रडार पर

{"_id":"5d49531e8ebc3e6c9568eb6e","slug":"four-youth-of-myanmar-on-remand-shamli-police-says-that-madarsa-hide-the-truth-about-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915: \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u092e\u0926\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0930\u0921\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शामली में स्थित मस्जिद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d49531e8ebc3e6c9568eb6e","slug":"four-youth-of-myanmar-on-remand-shamli-police-says-that-madarsa-hide-the-truth-about-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915: \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u092e\u0926\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0930\u0921\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पकड़ा गया आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d49531e8ebc3e6c9568eb6e","slug":"four-youth-of-myanmar-on-remand-shamli-police-says-that-madarsa-hide-the-truth-about-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915: \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u092e\u0926\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0930\u0921\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d49531e8ebc3e6c9568eb6e","slug":"four-youth-of-myanmar-on-remand-shamli-police-says-that-madarsa-hide-the-truth-about-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915: \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u092e\u0926\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0930\u0921\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
shamli news, up polioce
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d49531e8ebc3e6c9568eb6e","slug":"four-youth-of-myanmar-on-remand-shamli-police-says-that-madarsa-hide-the-truth-about-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915: \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u092e\u0926\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927 \u0930\u0921\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पकड़ा गया आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला