Uttar Pradesh › Meerut › four youth of myanmar on remand, shamli police says that madarsa hide the truth about them

रिमांड पर म्यांमार के चारों युवक: एसपी का दावा, मदरसे ने छिपाई सच्चाई, कई संदिग्ध रडार पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Tue, 06 Aug 2019 03:44 PM IST
मदरसा
1 of 7
मदरसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली के जलालाबाद में पकड़े गए म्यामांर के युवकों को रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ में मिली अहम जानकारियों के आधार पर सोमवार शाम पुलिस और एटीएस की टीम ने जलालाबाद स्थित मदरसे में जाकर करीब आधे घंटे छानबीन की। वहां मिले दस्तावेज फारसी और उर्दू में थे। 

पुलिस द्वारा सात दिन के रिमांड पर लिए गए म्यांमार के युवकों से चल रही पूछताछ के बाद अहम जानकारियां मिली हैं। पुलिस और एसटीएस टीम द्वारा सोमवार को दिन भर की गई पूछताछ का इनपुट एसपी अजय कुमार को दिया गया। इसके बाद रात को एसपी अजय कुमार, एडीएम के साथ थानाभवन थाने में पहुंचे ओर यहां मदरसे में छानबीन का प्लान तैयार किया गया। 
native of myanmar rohingyas in india kashmiri youth kashmir news
