Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Article 370 removed: passengers canceled travel to Jammu, silence in AC coaches

यूपी: अधिकांश यात्रियों ने रद्द की जम्मू की यात्रा, आरक्षित सीटों व एसी कोचों में पसरा रहा सन्नाटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Tue, 06 Aug 2019 11:20 AM IST
रेलवे स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा
रेलवे स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरकार द्वारा जम्मू-कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद के माहौल की स्थिति को लेकर जम्मू जाने वाली ट्रेनों पर असर दिखाई दिया। जम्मू की ओर जाने वाली ट्रेनों के यात्रियों ने आरक्षण के बावजूद यात्रा छोड़ दी, कई यात्री रास्ते से ही वापस चले गए। वातानुकूलित कोच में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा।

 
जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

370 से कश्मीर आजाद, जश्न में डूबा शहर, एक साथ मनाई होली-दिवाली, दिल छू लेंगी ये तस्वीरें

6 अगस्त 2019

रेलवे स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा
रेलवे स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपु़ुर पुलिस
सहारनपु़ुर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा
रेलवे स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चेकिंग करती पुलिस
चेकिंग करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा
रेलवे स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
saharanpur news, police news
saharanpur news, police news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चेकिंग करती पुलिस
चेकिंग करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
