यूपी: अधिकांश यात्रियों ने रद्द की जम्मू की यात्रा, आरक्षित सीटों व एसी कोचों में पसरा रहा सन्नाटा

{"_id":"5d4915088ebc3e6cfd189f31","slug":"article-370-removed-passengers-canceled-travel-to-jammu-silence-in-ac-coaches","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0906\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0935 \u090f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेलवे स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपु़ुर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चेकिंग करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेलवे स्टेशन पर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
saharanpur news, police news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चेकिंग करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला