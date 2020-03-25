शहर चुनें

Coronavirus in india: Meerut police sanitizing their sticks for people of rules breaker of the lockdown

लाॅकडाउन के नियम तोड़ने वालों के लिए लाठियों को भी सैनटाइज कर रही मेरठ पुलिस, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 25 Mar 2020 04:52 PM IST
lockdown
1 of 6
lockdown - फोटो : amar ujala
बुधवार को देश भर लाॅकडाउन के बावजूद मेरठ में लोग नियम तोड़ने और बाहर निकलने से बाज नहीं आ रहे। ऐसे में नियम तोड़ने वालों से निपटने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन सख्त हो गया है। वहीं, शहर में अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया गया।

बुधवार को शहर के तेजगढ़ी चैराहे पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी अपनी लाठियों की सैनिटाइजर से मालिश करते नजर आए। जिसका वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो गया। तस्वीरों में देखे कैसे मेरठ की पुलिस नियम तोड़ने वालों से निपटने की कर रही है तैयारी
lockdown lockdown india लाॅकडाउन coronavirus update meerut news

lockdown
lockdown - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन
लॉकडाउन - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन
लॉकडाउन - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन
लॉकडाउन - फोटो : amar ujala
lockdown
lockdown - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन
लॉकडाउन - फोटो : amar ujala
