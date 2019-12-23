शहर चुनें

कानपुर में हिंसा: उपद्रवियों पर कार्रवाई के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरीं महिलाएं, निकाला जुलूस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 08:55 PM IST
उपद्रवियों पर कार्रवाई के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरीं महिलाएं
1 of 5
उपद्रवियों पर कार्रवाई के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के बेकनगंज थाना क्षेत्र के यतीमखाना में हुई हिंसा में शामिल उपद्रवियों पर कार्रवाई के विरोध में सोमवार को हजारों लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए। सैकड़ों महिलाओं की अगुवाई में रूपम टाकीज चौराहे से तलाक महल तक जुलूस निकाला गया। महिलाएं यहां धरने पर बैठ गईं और करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक प्रदर्शन किया।

सीओ अनवरगंज सैफुद्दीन बेग, बेकनगंज इंस्पेक्टर वीर सिंह ने समझाबुझाकर शांत कराया। शहरकाजी हाजी कुद्दूस ने भी बेगुनाहों पर कार्रवाई न होने का आश्वासन दिया तब भीड़ वहां से लौटी। इस दौरान आरएएफ, पीएसी, पुलिस व आईटीबीपी के जवान भी तैनात रहे।
