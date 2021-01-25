विज्ञापन
सर्दी का सितमः यूपी में बर्फीली हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठंड, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 03:17 PM IST
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में वातावरण में नमी बढ़ने की वजह से अगले दो-तीन दिनों तक सुबह और शाम घना कोहरा रहने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग ने इस संबंध में चेतावनी भी जारी की है।
