बिकरू कांड: जय के खिलाफ दो मुकदमों में चार्जशीट दाखिल, भारी पड़ा आपराधिक इतिहास छिपाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 10:15 AM IST
जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड में जेल गए जय बाजपेई के खिलाफ पुलिस ने दो और मुकदमों में चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी है। नजीराबाद पुलिस ने शस्त्र लाइसेंस में फर्जी शपथ पत्र लगाने के मामले में चार्जशीट लगाई तो दूसरी तरफ बजरिया पुलिस ने फेक आईडी पर सिम लेने के मामले में दर्ज किये गए केस में जय पर आरोप तय कर चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी है।
