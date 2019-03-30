शहर चुनें

हरदोई में गरजे हीरा ठाकुर, बोले- संसद में आंख मारने वाला नहीं चला सकता देश

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 30 Mar 2019 08:04 PM IST
भाजपा का पिछड़ा वर्ग सम्मेलन
भाजपा का पिछड़ा वर्ग सम्मेलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरदोई लोकसभा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत सवायजपुर बगिया में शनिवार को आयोजित भाजपा के पिछड़ा वर्ग सम्मेलन में वक्ताओं के निशाने पर कांग्रेस और राहुल गांधी रहे। सम्मेलन के मुख्य अतिथि पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष हीरा ठाकुर ने कहा कि संसद में आंख मारने वाला देश नहीं चला सकता। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत को मजबूत और विकसित बनाने में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बहुत बड़ा योगदान दिया है।
heera thakur rahul gandhi heera thakur targets rahul gandhi lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 lok sabha election
भाजपा का पिछड़ा वर्ग सम्मेलन
भाजपा का पिछड़ा वर्ग सम्मेलन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
