Unnao case: CBI interrogate five people in closed room

उन्नाव कांड: बंद कमरे में सीबीआई ने इन पांच लोगों से की पूछताछ, पुलिस को दिए थे ये दस नाम

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 09:09 PM IST
मीडिया से बात करते कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
मीडिया से बात करते कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर - फोटो : amar ujala
विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण में जांच कर रही सीबीआई की तीन सदस्यीय टीम रविवार सुबह दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव पहुंची। पीड़िता घर तक जाने के बाद टीम वापस माखी थाने पहुंची। यहां बंद कमरे में गांव के पांच लोगों से करीब तीन घंटे पूछताछ की। जिनसे पूछताछ की गई उनमें दो लोग विधायक के करीबी हैं। एक दिन पहले ही सीबीआई ने पूछताछ के लिए गांव के 10 लोगों के नाम पुलिस को दिए थे, लेकिन रविवार को इनमें से पांच लोग गांव में नहीं मिले।

 
