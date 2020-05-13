भीषण सड़क हादसा, तीन प्रवासियों की मौत, मृत बच्ची को सीने से लगा बुलाता रहा चाचा, चीखों ने तोड़ा सन्नाटा

{"_id":"5ebc2e828ebc3e90385472c7","slug":"three-migrants-died-in-a-horrific-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e, \u091a\u0940\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर देहात में हुआ भीषण सड़क हादसा
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे आधिकारी
- फोटो : amar ujala
हादसे के बाद का नजारा
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद लगी भीड़
- फोटो : amar ujala
पीड़ितों से पूछताछ करते अधिकारी
- फोटो : amar ujala
हादसे के बाद मच गई थी चीखपुकार
- फोटो : amar ujala
थम गईं बेटे की सांसें तो पिता घंटों सीने से चिपकाए बैठा रहा
- फोटो : amar ujala