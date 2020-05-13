शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Three migrants died in a horrific road accident

भीषण सड़क हादसा, तीन प्रवासियों की मौत, मृत बच्ची को सीने से लगा बुलाता रहा चाचा, चीखों ने तोड़ा सन्नाटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Wed, 13 May 2020 11:04 PM IST
कानपुर देहात में हुआ भीषण सड़क हादसा
कानपुर देहात में हुआ भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर देहात में बुधवार सुबह भीषण सड़क हादसा हुआ। गुजरात के अहमदाबाद से प्रवासी मजदूर डीसीएम में बैठकर बलरामपुर जा रहे थे। कानपुर-झांसी हाईवे पर अकबरपुर कोतवाली के लालपुर चौकी क्षेत्र में खड़े ट्रक में पीछे से डीसीएम भिड़ गई। हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 55 मजदूर घायल हैं। जिसमें से 6 मजदूरों को कानपुर रेफर किया गया है। 

 
कानपुर देहात में हुआ भीषण सड़क हादसा
कानपुर देहात में हुआ भीषण सड़क हादसा - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे आधिकारी
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे आधिकारी - फोटो : amar ujala
हादसे के बाद का नजारा
हादसे के बाद का नजारा - फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद लगी भीड़
घटना के बाद लगी भीड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
पीड़ितों से पूछताछ करते अधिकारी
पीड़ितों से पूछताछ करते अधिकारी - फोटो : amar ujala
हादसे के बाद मच गई थी चीखपुकार
हादसे के बाद मच गई थी चीखपुकार - फोटो : amar ujala
थम गईं बेटे की सांसें तो पिता घंटों सीने से चिपकाए बैठा रहा
थम गईं बेटे की सांसें तो पिता घंटों सीने से चिपकाए बैठा रहा - फोटो : amar ujala
