PHOTOS: जानिए इटावा की जूली को आखिर क्यों उठाना पड़ा ये कदम

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 02:59 PM IST
टंकी पर चढ़ी जूली को बुलाते ससुरालवाले
शादी के 8 साल भी जूली की जिंदगी नहीं बदल पाई। वह अपनी बच्ची के भविष्य को लेकर इतना परेशान हो गई थी कि उसे कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा था। हर दिन ससुरालवालों की प्रताड़ना से आखिर तंग आकर जूली टंकी पर चढ़ गई। मामला यूपी के इटावा जिले का है।  
suicidal attempt climbed to tank daughter-in-law etawah

टंकी पर चढ़ी जूली को बुलाते ससुरालवाले
टंकी पर चढ़ी जूली को उतारते पुलिसवाले और ससुरालीजन
टंकी पर चढ़ी जूली को देखने के लिए लगी भीड़
जूली की बच्ची और पुलिसवाले
टंकी पर चढ़ी जूली को देखने के लिए लगी पुलिस, मीडिया और पब्लिक की भीड़
टंकी पर चढ़ी रिया उर्फ जूली

