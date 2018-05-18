बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afe98ed4f1c1bdc408b62ae","slug":"suicidal-attempt-after-domestic-violence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u091f\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: जानिए इटावा की जूली को आखिर क्यों उठाना पड़ा ये कदम
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 02:59 PM IST
शादी के 8 साल भी जूली की जिंदगी नहीं बदल पाई। वह अपनी बच्ची के भविष्य को लेकर इतना परेशान हो गई थी कि उसे कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा था। हर दिन ससुरालवालों की प्रताड़ना से आखिर तंग आकर जूली टंकी पर चढ़ गई। मामला यूपी के इटावा जिले का है।
