Report on two in the case of constable death, truth of accident revealed in investigation in chitrakoot

हादसा नहीं हत्या: सिपाही की मौत के मामले में दो पर रिपोर्ट, जांच में सामने आई दुर्घटना की सच्चाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Mon, 15 Jun 2020 09:25 PM IST
सिपाही प्रबल प्रताप सिंह
सिपाही प्रबल प्रताप सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सतना-चित्रकूट मार्ग के पथरा गांव के पास रविवार दोपहर नया गांव थाने के सिपाही प्रबल प्रताप सिंह (27) की मौत दुघर्टना में नहीं हुई थी, बल्कि उसकी हत्या की गई थी। सोमवार को पुलिस ने भरतकूप क्षेत्र के मंडलहा गांव निवासी दो सगे भाइयों पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है। वहीं मामले में लापरवाही बरतने पर एसपी सतना ने थाना प्रभारी आशीष धुर्वे को निलंबित किया है। 

 
chitrakoot news crime news

सिपाही प्रबल प्रताप सिंह
सिपाही प्रबल प्रताप सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिपाही की मौत का मामला
सिपाही की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिपाही की मौत का मामला
सिपाही की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिपाही की मौत का मामला
सिपाही की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिपाही की मौत का मामला
सिपाही की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
