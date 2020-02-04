बिटिया की शादी की तैयारियों में जुटा था चाचा, बस इस बात पर बरातियों से गया भिड़, कुएं में कूद दी जान

{"_id":"5e3976868ebc3ee5bd55a965","slug":"orai-after-fighting-man-jumped-in-well","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3976868ebc3ee5bd55a965","slug":"orai-after-fighting-man-jumped-in-well","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना के बाद गांव पहुंच
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3976868ebc3ee5bd55a965","slug":"orai-after-fighting-man-jumped-in-well","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी कुएं में कूद कर चाचा ने दी जान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3976868ebc3ee5bd55a965","slug":"orai-after-fighting-man-jumped-in-well","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते बिलखते परजिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3976868ebc3ee5bd55a965","slug":"orai-after-fighting-man-jumped-in-well","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला