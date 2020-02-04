शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jalaun ›   orai: after fighting man jumped in well

बिटिया की शादी की तैयारियों में जुटा था चाचा, बस इस बात पर बरातियों से गया भिड़, कुएं में कूद दी जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उरई, Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 08:30 PM IST
मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां
1 of 5
मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जालौन के ऊमरी में बरातियों से झगड़कर दुल्हन के चाचा ने कुएं में छलांग लगा दी, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। मौत की खबर फैलते ही शादी समारोह में मातम छा गया। आनन फानन में रस्में पूरी की गईं। पुलिस ने कुएं से शव को निकलवाकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। रामपुरा थाने के इंस्पेक्टर आरके सिंह का कहना है कि विवाद की बात तो सामने आ रही है लेकिन किससे और किस कारण विवाद हुआ, इस बारे में अभी कोई कुछ नहीं बता रहा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
crime news up news hindi samachar news in hindi orai news jalaun groom bride suicide news hindi up news in hindi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चौरीचौरा के अमर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देकर किया गया याद।
Gorakhpur

चौरीचौरा के अमर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देकर किया गया याद, देखें आज की दिनभर की हलचल

4 फरवरी 2020

यशस्वी जायसवाल।
Varanasi

#INDvsPAK : यशस्वी ने जड़ा शतक, भारत दस विकेट से जीता, उनके शहर भदोही में फोड़े पटाखे

4 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
traditional tunes of Himachal in Surajkund Mela, cultural performances remained attraction
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: सूरजकुंड मेले में हिमाचल की पारंपरिक धुनों पर झूमे दर्शक, 140 कलाकारों ने दीं प्रस्तुतियां

4 फरवरी 2020

मृतक महिला का फाइल फोटो
Agra

पत्नी की हत्या कर खून से लथपथ पति पहुंचा थाने, पुलिस से बोला- मोबाइल पर बिजी रहती थी 'वो'

4 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Auto Rikshaws
Delhi

केजरीवाल के 'अपने' ऑटोचालक बोले- दिल्ली चुनाव में मुद्दा बन गया है 'शाहीन बाग'

4 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस के गिरफ्त में पीड़ित महिला।
Gorakhpur

क्यों जिंदा जलना चाहती थी ये महिला? डीएम और एसएसपी के सामने खुद पर छिड़क लिया करोसिन

4 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

आग लगने के बाद स्कूल की छतों से कूदते बच्चे
Kanpur

कन्नौज: सिलिंडर में लीकेज से लगी आग, दहशत में छत से कूदे बच्चे, मिडडे-मील बनाने के दौरान हुआ हादसा

4 फरवरी 2020

डाकघर में लोगों की लगी भीड़।
Gorakhpur

बैंकों का बड़ा नियम डाकघर में लागू, बचत खाता है तो ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें, वरना जुर्माना तय है

4 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
chauri choura kand
Gorakhpur

चौरीचौरा कांड: 23 पुलिसवालों को जिंदा जला लिया 11 की मौत का बदला, 19 को हुई फांसी

4 फरवरी 2020

farrukhabad hostage case
Farrukhabad

फर्रूखाबाद: अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष तहखाने में तैयार करता था बम, चलता था म्यूजिक, कॉल डिटेल से हुआ खुलासा

4 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
पुलिस की गिरफ्त सारे आराेपी
Kanpur

दवा एजेंट के अपहरण का मामला: आईबी अफसर बन महिला दरोगा से फेसबुक पर की थी दोस्ती, कानपुर आया था मिलने

4 फरवरी 2020

ललिता घाट पर बना पशुपति नाथ मंदिर।
Uttar Pradesh

नेपाल के राजा ने बनवाया था भारत में यह मंदिर, इसका सरंक्षण भी करती है वहां की सरकार

4 फरवरी 2020

श्वेता शर्मा
Chandigarh

एसडीओ की यह बेटी 25 साल की उम्र में बनी एचसीएस, बताया कैसे रचा इतिहास...लीजिए टिप्स

4 फरवरी 2020

9वीं के छात्र की आत्महत्या का मामला
Kanpur

9वीं के छात्र ने की आत्महत्या, पिता बोले- बेटों के लिए जी रहा था, पत्नी के बाद अब आशुतोष भी चला गया

4 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस टीम के सम्मान में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक बबलू कुमार
Agra

सर्राफ हत्याकांडः एसएसपी बोले, आरोपियों को मिलेगी ऐसी सजा जिससे अपराधी अपराध करने से डरें

4 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

सतर्कताः वृंदावन के सभी बहुमंजिला भवन निगरानी में, जानें- क्या है पूरा माजरा

4 फरवरी 2020

मौसम वाराणसी।
Varanasi

वाराणसी मौसम: बादलों की लुकाछिपी के बीच बूंदाबांदी के आसार, आसमान में धूप को छिपा रहे बदरा

4 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case ram singh who commits suicide in tihar was main accused all about him
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: सबसे बड़े दरिंदे ने खुद को ऐसे दी थी सजा, आज भी उठते हैं मौत पर सवाल

4 फरवरी 2020

अर्जुन।
Varanasi

यूपी: बाहुबली देखकर महाभारत का 'अर्जुन' बन गया, पिता की ट्रेनिंग ने दिलवाया अटल अवार्ड

4 फरवरी 2020

विदेशी युवतियां
Agra

विदेशी युवतियों से देह व्यापारः बजट क्लास होटलों में घंटे के हिसाब से कमरे की होती थी बुकिंग

4 फरवरी 2020

हुसैनाबाद स्थित घंटाघर मैदान में प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

CAA पर बढ़ता जा रहा विरोध, घंटाघर के बाद बीबीगंज में भी प्रदर्शन शुरू, एक गिरफ्तार

4 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में छात्रनेता से चाकू की नोक पर रेस्टोरेंट में दुष्कर्म

4 फरवरी 2020

मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां
मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद गांव पहुंच
घटना के बाद गांव पहुंच - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कुएं में कूद कर चाचा ने दी जान
इसी कुएं में कूद कर चाचा ने दी जान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परजिन
रोते बिलखते परजिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां
मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

भाजपा सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर का आरोप, शाहीन बाग को सीएम केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया का समर्थन

भाजपा सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल और डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया का पूरा समर्थन शाहीन बाग को है।

4 फरवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ 1:15

प्रचार रैली में योगी आदित्यनाथ का विवादित बयान, केजरीवाल और ओवैसी पर साधा निशाना

4 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:10

बाल-बाल बचे रैपर बादशाह, पंजाब के लुधियाना में हुआ हादसा

4 फरवरी 2020

आईजी मोहित अग्रवाल 2:12

फर्रुखाबाद एनकाउंटर में मारे गए सिरफिरे की बच्ची गौरी के लिए मसीहा बने आईजी मोहित अग्रवाल

4 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:04

क्या होती है अग्रिम जमानत और कब, किसे और कैसे मिलती है?

4 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited