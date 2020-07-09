शहर चुनें
kanpur encounter: विकास दुबे की मदद के लिए उज्जैन जा रहा था करीबी बऊआ, मुठभेड़ में मारा गया

सुनील कुमार मिश्र, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 02:04 AM IST
मुठभेड़ में मारा गया बऊआ
मुठभेड़ में मारा गया बऊआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा जिले में मुठभेड़ में मारा गया कानपुर के बिकरू गांव निवासी प्रवीण दुबे उर्फ बउआ विकास दुबे का बेहद करीबी था। उसके साथ कई वारदातों को अंजाम दे चुका था। पुलिस सूत्रों का कहना है कि बउआ को विकास के उज्जैन पहुंचने की जानकारी थी। उसकी मदद के लिए वह तीन अन्य साथियों को लेकर उज्जैन जा रहा था।
Recommended

kanpur encounter news
Kanpur

आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत के बाद जंगल में ठिकाने लगाई एके-47 और इंसास राइफल

10 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कौन है एमपी का वो बड़ा नेता जिसके संपर्क में था कुख्यात विकास दुबे...!

10 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

kanpur encounter: विकास ने बताया कैस प्रभात के साथ मिल सीओ के सिर में मारी थीं छह गोलियां, प्रेम ने कुल्हाड़ी से काटे थे पैर

10 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: पूछताछ में बड़ा खुलासा, विकास को मिला सफेदपोशों और कारोबारियों का साथ, कई नामचीन लोग शामिल

10 जुलाई 2020

हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: अकाल मौत से बचने को महाकाल का सहारा, हिस्ट्रीशीटर महाकाल का है भक्त, हर दिन दो घंटे करता था पूजा-पाठ

10 जुलाई 2020

अमर दुबे की पत्नी
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: दो दिन पहले आई नवविवाहिता कैसे बनी दुर्दांत वारदात की साजिशकर्ता... पुलिस ने अमर की पत्नी को भेजा जेल

10 जुलाई 2020

Related

मुठभेड़ के बाद घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
Agra

Police Encounter: आगरा में इनामी बदमाश 'पांच किलो' सहित दो गिरफ्तार, गोली लगने से घायल

10 जुलाई 2020

आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस
Agra

देह व्यापार की सरगना होटल संचालक सहित गिरफ्तार, दिल्ली से लेकर मुंबई-गोवा तक जुड़े हैं तार

10 जुलाई 2020

देह व्यापार की सरगना गिरफ्तार
Agra

देह व्यापार: ऑन डिमांड विदेशी युवतियां उपलब्ध कराती थी सरगना, फोन में मिले सैकड़ों न्यूड फोटो

10 जुलाई 2020

शहीद बबलू कुमार के परिजनों ने कहा- विकास को मिले कड़ी सजा
Agra

उज्जैन में विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी यूपी पुलिस की नाकामी, दुर्दांत को मार देना चाहिए: शहीद के पिता

10 जुलाई 2020

पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी प्रेमी और पत्नी
Agra

खुलासाः प्रेमी के साथ थे विवाहेतर संबंध इसलिए पति को उतारा मौत के घाट, बनाई थी ऐसी योजना

10 जुलाई 2020

कृषि विभाग द्वारा किए दवा छिड़काव में मारे गए टिड्डे
Agra

Locusts Attack: आगरा में फिर उमड़ी 'पाकिस्तानी आफत', फसल चट, सहमे किसान

10 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर मुठभेड़ में शहीद सिपाही जितेंद्र का फाइल फोटो, विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी के बाद परिवार
Agra

शहीद के पिता का छलका दर्दः एनकाउंटर से सूबे की सत्ता हिल जाती इसलिए मध्य प्रदेश सरकार की गोदी में बैठाया

10 जुलाई 2020

घर में लगाई आग के बाद खत्म हुए परिवार के सदस्य
Agra

पड़ोसी ने रंजिशन खेला खूनी खेल, बेटी ने भी तोड़ा दम, एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत

10 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: प्रयागराज में कोरोना का अब तक का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, एक ही दिन में मिले 52 नए पॉजिटिव

10 जुलाई 2020

गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे का कबूलनामा, महाकाल की शरण में आने के बाद फूट-फूटकर रोया, बोला- मुझे किए पर अफसोस है

10 जुलाई 2020

वाराणसी के लोगों से पीएम मोदी ने किया संवाद।
Varanasi

" हर-हर महादेव, काशी की पुण्य धरती के पुण्यात्मा लोगन के प्रणाम हौ"

10 जुलाई 2020

वाराणसी के लोगों से पीएम मोदी ने किया संवाद।
Uttar Pradesh

आत्मनिर्भर भारत के अभियान में प्रेरक स्थल बनेगी काशी: पीएम मोदी

9 जुलाई 2020

लंका के मालवीय चौराहे पर पसरा सन्नाटा
Varanasi

कोरोना संक्रमण की मदृेनजर कल से लागू होगी दो दिनों की पाबंदी, आज देखिए रात के कर्फ्यू की हकीकत

9 जुलाई 2020

रुड़की बॉर्डर पर चेकिंग
Dehradun

यूपी-उत्तराखंड बॉर्डर: सीसीटीवी कैमरों से होगी चप्पे-चप्पे की निगरानी, यात्रियों के लिए बन रहा वाटर प्रूफ टेंट

9 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Vikas Dubey Arrested: शहीद दरोगा नेब्बूलाल के पिता बोले- हत्यारे विकास दूबे के साथ न करें किसी तरह की रहम

9 जुलाई 2020

गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: दुकान वाले ने पहचाना, मंदिर के गार्डों को किया आगाह, जब विकास ने खुद नाम बताया तो हो गई पुष्टि

9 जुलाई 2020

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी गाड़ी से भाग रहे थे बदमाश
इसी गाड़ी से भाग रहे थे बदमाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
