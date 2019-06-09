शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   nimcet result 2019 success story of toppers

जेईई से एनआईटी नहीं मिला तो निमसेट में मारी बाजी, पढ़िए होनहारों की सफलता की कहानी

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 12:34 PM IST
जेईई से एनआईटी नहीं मिला तो निमसेट में मारी बाजी
1 of 5
जेईई से एनआईटी नहीं मिला तो निमसेट में मारी बाजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेईई मेंस और एडवांस में असफल होने वाले छात्रों के लिए निमसेट-2019 में सफल हुए छात्र अच्छे उदाहरण हैं। इनमें से कई ऐसे छात्रों ने सफलता हासिल की है, जो शुरू से ही आईआईटी-एनआईटी में पढ़ना चाहते थे। कई ने जेईई क्वालीफाई भी कर लिया था लेकिन अच्छी रैंक न होने से अच्छा एनआईटी नहीं मिला तो एडमिशन ही नहीं लिया।

एक छात्र आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर होने के चलते 12वीं के बाद यह सपना पूरा नहीं कर पाया। ऐसे में इन छात्रों ने हार नहीं मानी बल्कि सामान्य कॉलेजों से स्नातक की पढ़ाई की और अब निमसेट के जरिये देश के टॉप एनआईटी संस्थानों में दाखिला ले पाएंगे। पेश है ऐसे छात्रों की सफलता की कहानी...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
nimcet result nimcet nimcet result 2019 success story up news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Tourist Heavy Rush in nainital buses full public face Problem
Dehradun

नैनीताल में जाम, बसें हुई फुल तो खिड़की से घुसे पर्यटक, टैक्सी वाले काट रहे चांदी, तस्वीरें...

9 जून 2019

भुट्टे वाले से भुट्टा खरीदते अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

राजनीति से इतर दिलचस्प है अखिलेश की जिदंगी, इससे पहले किसी ने न देखा होगा उनका ये भु्ट्टा प्रेम

9 जून 2019

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
Astrology

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
प्रसव के बाद परीक्षा देती प्रियंका वर्मा
Agra

तस्वीरें: मां के हौसले के आगे हर 'दर्द' पस्त, प्रसव के चंद घंटे बाद तीन पालियों में दी परीक्षा

9 जून 2019

Bjp Minister Prakash pant funeral he save many people life 
Dehradun

कई लोगों का जीवन बचाया लेकिल खुद को नहीं बचा सके प्रकाश पंत, सैकड़ों लोग हुए बेसहारा

9 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
अखिलेश यादव, मुलायम सिंह यादव, शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

मुलायम परिवार से बड़ी खबर, हमेशा के लिए जुदा हो जाएंगी अखिलेश, मुलायम और शिवपाल की राहें!

9 जून 2019

बोरवेल में फंसे बच्चे के लिए रेसक्यू ऑपरेशन
Chandigarh

65 घंटे से 150 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में जिंदगी की जंग लड़ रहा दो साल का 'फतेह', तस्वीरें आई सामने

9 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

शहीद जवान को अंतिम विदाई
Chandigarh

पिता पहले ही चले गए, मां और दो छोटी बहनों ने माथा चूम शहीद को दी अंतिम विदाई, इकलौते चिराग थे

9 जून 2019

थाने का किया घेराव
Aligarh

टप्पल कांड: 10 हजार के कर्ज के लिए निर्ममता से मासूम की हत्या, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

8 जून 2019

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
Astrology

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
विज्ञापन
tourist boom in uttarakhand people faces many problem
Dehradun

पर्यटन नहीं परेशानियों का हब बना उत्तराखंड, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे बेहाल हो रहे पर्यटक

9 जून 2019

घटनास्थल पर टेपिंग किए गए हिस्से को देखते डीआईजी एके राय व एसपी हेमराज मीना
Banda

तस्वीरेंः अलीगढ़ के बाद हमीरपुर में मासूम के साथ हैवानियत, ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश

9 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
सैन्य सम्मान के साथ बीएसएफ जवान का अंतिम संस्कार
Agra

लोगों ने नम आंखों से दी वीर सपूत को अंतिम विदाई, सरहद पर बर्फ में गिरने से गई थी जान

9 जून 2019

रोहतांग में ट्रैफिक जाम
Shimla

तस्वीरें: रोहतांग में ट्रैफिक जाम बना आफत, सैलानियों ने भूखे-प्यासे वाहनों में काटी रात

9 जून 2019

फरीदाबाद में दुकान में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबादः दुकान की आग बुझाने गया स्कूल संचालक, उजड़ा हंसता-खेलता परिवार, 4 में से 3 की मौत

8 जून 2019

moradabad tourists swift car fell into gorge at mussoorie
Dehradun

मसूरीः मुरादाबाद से घूमने आए पर्यटक, तेज रफ्तार की वजह से हुए भीषण हादसे का शिकार, तस्वीरें

8 जून 2019

कालका-शिमला रेल
Shimla

ट्रेन से शिमला जाने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर

9 जून 2019

huge public in uttarakhand Finance minister Prakash pant funeral at pithoragarh photos
Dehradun

दिवंगत मंत्री प्रकाश पंत के अंतिम दर्शन को पहुंचे राजनाथ, उमड़ी भारी भीड़, आंखें नम, रूंधे गले

9 जून 2019

heavy traffic jam in nainital tourist did not get buses
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: पर्यटक रोये, गिड़गिड़ाए, फिर भी नहीं मिली नैनीताल की बसें, तस्वीरों में देखें...

8 जून 2019

घटना के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों को समझाते पुलिस अधिकारी
Kanpur

अलीगढ़ के बाद हमीरपुर में मासूम से दुष्कर्म कर हत्या, खेत में खून से लथपथ मिली लाश, गांव में आक्रोश

9 जून 2019

अंकित त्यागी का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दोस्त के सामने खुली पोल तो जिगरी यार ने रच डाली घिनौनी साजिश, पढ़ें दोस्ती के कत्ल की खौफनाक कहानी

9 जून 2019

गंगनहर
Meerut

दिल्ली से हरिद्वार जा रहे हैं तो मेरठ के इस रास्ते से निकलें संभलकर, आए दिन हो रहे हादसे

8 जून 2019

सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

तस्वीरें: साहब आपका कोई मरता तो क्या ऐसा होता, ये दर्द है उस परिवार का जिसका खाकी ने चिराग बुझा दिया

9 जून 2019

Indian military academy Passing Out parade 2019 army officer enthusiasm
Dehradun

IMA POP 2019: पासआउट हुए युवा सैन्य अफसरों की ये तस्वीरें रोम-रोम में भर देंगी देश सेवा का जज्बा

8 जून 2019

जेईई से एनआईटी नहीं मिला तो निमसेट में मारी बाजी
जेईई से एनआईटी नहीं मिला तो निमसेट में मारी बाजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शेफाली ने एक साथ कई प्रवेश परीक्षाओं को किया क्रैक
शेफाली ने एक साथ कई प्रवेश परीक्षाओं को किया क्रैक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रोग्रामर बनकर दुनिया में नाम कमाना चाहते हैं प्रांजल
प्रोग्रामर बनकर दुनिया में नाम कमाना चाहते हैं प्रांजल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियांशु वाजपेयी माता-पिता के साथ
प्रियांशु वाजपेयी माता-पिता के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्याम शुक्ला
श्याम शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Ind vs Aus : भारत पर भारी न पड़ जाए ये संयोग, 36 साल से नहीं मिली जीत

फिरंगी धरती पर भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 36 साल से जीत दर्ज नहीं की है। 1983 में भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को अंग्रेजों की जमीन पर मात दी थी। ये मैच भारत ने 118 रनों से जीता था।

9 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:17

उत्तर भारत में मॉनसून आने में वक्त, 11 जून के बाद मिलेगी गर्मी से राहत

9 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 0:55

कियारा आडवाणी का ये लुक देख आप लस्ट स्टोरीज को भूल जाएंगे

9 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

अपने ही शौक की वजह एम एफ हुसैन को छोड़ना पड़ा था देश

9 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:43

मालदीव में कुछ ऐसे हुआ पीएम मोदी का स्वागत, सर्वोच्च सम्मान से हुए सम्मानित

8 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.