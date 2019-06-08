PHOTOS साहब आपका कोई मरता तो क्या ऐसा ही होता, ये दर्द है उस परिवार का जिसका खाकी ने चिराग बुझा दिया

{"_id":"5cfbe083bdec22076b5f11e5","slug":"bajrang-dal-activist-dies-by-police-jeep-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0938\u093e\u0939\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cfbe083bdec22076b5f11e5","slug":"bajrang-dal-activist-dies-by-police-jeep-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0938\u093e\u0939\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन, पुलिस से होती नोकझोक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cfbe083bdec22076b5f11e5","slug":"bajrang-dal-activist-dies-by-police-jeep-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0938\u093e\u0939\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस से होती नोकझोक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cfbe083bdec22076b5f11e5","slug":"bajrang-dal-activist-dies-by-police-jeep-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0938\u093e\u0939\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन, पुलिस से होती नोकझोक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cfbe083bdec22076b5f11e5","slug":"bajrang-dal-activist-dies-by-police-jeep-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u0938\u093e\u0939\u092c \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u092c\u0941\u091d\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़ित परिवार को आश्वासन देते एसएसपी, डीएम व भाजपा सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला