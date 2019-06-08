शहर चुनें

Bajrang Dal activist dies by police jeep in kanpur

PHOTOS साहब आपका कोई मरता तो क्या ऐसा ही होता, ये दर्द है उस परिवार का जिसका खाकी ने चिराग बुझा दिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 09:51 PM IST
सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन
सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साहब आपके परिवार के बेटे की जान गई होती, तो क्या ऐसे ही होता। आरोपी दरोगा पर ऐसे ही हल्की धाराओं में रिपोर्ट दर्ज की जाती, जिससे उसे कोर्ट से फौरन जमानत मिल गई। दरोगा ने जानबूझकर रजत की जान ली है। दरोगा को फांसी हो। अगर न्याय नहीं मिला तो सीएम आवास के सामने आत्मदाह कर लेंगे। ये बात शनिवार को 10 लाख रुपये मुआवजा राशि की चेक देने पहुंचे सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी, डीएम और एसएसपी के सामने रजत के परिजनों ने कही। परिजनों ने एसएसपी को खूब खरी-खोटी सुनाई। अफसरों और सांसद ने पीड़ित परिजनों को न्याय का आश्वासन दिया।
सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन
सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन, पुलिस से होती नोकझोक
सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन, पुलिस से होती नोकझोक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस से होती नोकझोक
पुलिस से होती नोकझोक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन, पुलिस से होती नोकझोक
सांसद के सामने रोते बिलखते परिजन, पुलिस से होती नोकझोक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित परिवार को आश्वासन देते एसएसपी, डीएम व भाजपा सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी
पीड़ित परिवार को आश्वासन देते एसएसपी, डीएम व भाजपा सांसद सत्यदेव पचौरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
