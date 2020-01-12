शहर चुनें

Kannauj bus accident: State team begins DNA investigation with zonal team

कन्नौज हादसा: स्टेट टीम ने जोनल टीम के साथ शुरू की डीएनए जांच, जल्द होगी मृतकों की संख्या की पुष्टि

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, कन्नौज, Updated Sun, 12 Jan 2020 10:39 PM IST
कन्नौज हादसा
1 of 6
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज बस हादसे में आग की लपटों में समा गए लोगों की संख्या की पुष्टि के लिए विधि विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला लखनऊ में हड्डियों का डीएनए टेस्ट शुरू किया गया है। हादसे की प्राथमिक जांच में राज्यस्तरीय टीम ने बस को मानकविहीन बताया, जिससे बस में फंसकर कई लोग जिंदा जल गए।
bus accident bus accident in up bus accident news bus accident in kannauj kannauj road accident
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज बस हादसा
कन्नौज बस हादसा - फोटो : self
कन्नौज बस-ट्रक हादसा
कन्नौज बस-ट्रक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज हादसा
कन्नौज हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
