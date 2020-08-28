विकास दुबे कांड: न्यायिक आयोग की टीम ने पूछा हाइवे चौड़ा होने के बाद भी गाड़ी कैसे पलट गई थी

{"_id":"5f493fd4d67f2f11071d253c","slug":"judicial-commission-team-asked-how-the-vehicle-overturned-even-after-the-highway-was-widened","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947 \u091a\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0932\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे कांड की जांच करने पहुंची न्यायिक टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
जांच के लिए पहुंची टीम
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला