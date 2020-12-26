बिकरू कांड के बाद हुए एनकाउंटर पर एफएसएल की रिपोर्ट ने लगाया विराम, जानिए क्या है सच...

{"_id":"5fe63d2a8ebc3e3b6a7480d9","slug":"fsl-report-justified-the-encounter-of-bikru-kand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092b\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091a...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर दुबे का एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे के साथी प्रभात मिश्रा का एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : amar ujala
अमर दुबे एनकाउंटर स्थल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला