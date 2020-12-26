शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   FSL report Justified the encounter of Bikru Kand

बिकरू कांड के बाद हुए एनकाउंटर पर एफएसएल की रिपोर्ट ने लगाया विराम, जानिए क्या है सच...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 05:27 PM IST
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर
1 of 5
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड के बाद पुलिस एनकाउंटर पर उठे तमाम सवालों पर फॉरेंसिक विभाग (एफएसएल) की रिपोर्ट ने विराम लगा दिया। एफएसएल रिपोर्ट के अनुसार एनकाउंटर में मारे गए सभी बदमाशों ने पुलिस टीम पर फायर किए थे। दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे और गुर्गों के एनकाउंटर हुए थे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh kanpur encounter vikas dubey news vikas dubey vikas dubey case vikas dubey kanpur news kanpur vikas dubey case vikas dubey case news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गोरखनाथ मंदिर: बाबा गोरखनाथ।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: जानिए कब और कैसे शुरू हुई गुरु गोरक्षनाथ को खिचड़ी चढ़ाने की परंपरा?

26 दिसंबर 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 'सेहत' के शुभारंभ पर पीएम मोदी ने पहना फेरन, जानिए इस परिधान के बारे में अहम बातें

26 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee 5 VI Bundle

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
डोबरा चांठी पुल
Dehradun

Year Ender 2020 : इस साल उत्तराखंड को मिला देश का सबसे लंबा सस्पेंशन ब्रिज, दिखने में बेहद खूबसूरत, तस्वीरें

26 दिसंबर 2020

आरोपी युवती
Meerut

कॉल मी! पर्ची पर लिखा नंबर मिलाते ही बहक जाते थे फौजी, फंसने पर मालूम चलती युवती की हकीकत

26 दिसंबर 2020

वर्ष 2021 में बुध ग्रह बदल देगा इतिहास, जानें आप पर कैसे होंगे प्रभाव
Astrology

वर्ष 2021 में बुध ग्रह बदल देगा इतिहास, जानें आप पर कैसे होंगे प्रभाव
Atal Tunnel Rohtang opened in Lahaul Spiti in year 2020
Himachal Pradesh

Year Ender 2020: सुर्खियों में रही दुनिया की सबसे अधिक ऊंचाई पर बनी अटल टनल, 10 साल में खर्च हुए 3200 करोड़

26 दिसंबर 2020

रज्जड़ समाज के लोग।
Bhopal

मध्यप्रदेश में पांडवों के वंशज, कांटों की सेज पर लेट करते हैं यह दावा

26 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर दुबे का एनकाउंटर
अमर दुबे का एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे के साथी प्रभात मिश्रा का एनकाउंटर
विकास दुबे के साथी प्रभात मिश्रा का एनकाउंटर - फोटो : amar ujala
अमर दुबे एनकाउंटर स्थल
अमर दुबे एनकाउंटर स्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X