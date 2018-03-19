शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   girl raped by hermit

भाई की हत्या में जेल जाने से पहले युवती के साथ साधु ने किया था दुष्कर्म, अविवाहिता हुई गर्भवती

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 08:58 PM IST
डेमाे पिक
1 of 5
यूपी के फर्रुखाबाद जिला कारागार में बंद एक अविवाहित महिला के गर्भवती हाेने से पुलिस महकमें में हड़कम्प मच गया है। जेल में बंद हाेने के बाद भी कैसे महिला गर्भवती हाे गई। हाल ही में महिला काे लोहिया अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 

 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rape rape news rape in up up rape news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Recommended

harassment
Varanasi

दहेज के लिए पति ने की हैवानियत की सारी हदें पार, पीड़िता ने SP से लगाई न्याय की गुहार

19 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

मां की अांखाें के सामने छाेटे-बड़े ने मिलकर मझले भाई काे उतारा माैत के घाट फिर शव का किया यह हाल

19 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

फाेन पर प्रेमी बन चाचा ने भतीजी को प्रेमजाल में फसाया फिर बनाया अपनी हवस का शिकार

17 मार्च 2018

टावा एआरटीओ दफ्तर से पकड़े गए प्रदीप गुप्ता सहित अन्य को ले जाती पुलिस
Kanpur

28 लाख नगद, दो किलो सोना, दस किलो चांदी के साथ एआरटीओ में फर्जी कागजात बनाने वाले गैंग का भांडाफाेड़

19 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

बुअा ने 2 लाख में भतीजी काे बेचा, लखनऊ के जिस हाेटल रूम में उसे रखा गया था वहां कई लाेग अाते थे

19 मार्च 2018

death due to compressor
Delhi NCR

कंप्रेसर के जरिये प्राइवेट पार्ट से भरी पेट में हवा तो फट गए युवक के अंदरूनी हिस्से, और फिर..

19 मार्च 2018

More in Crime

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

पांच मिनट में मैगी तैयार हाेने की गारंटी नहीं है पर 15 मिनट में तमंचा बना देता है यह शख्स

17 मार्च 2018

three of AIIMS doctors die, four injured in road accident,
Delhi NCR

जानलेवा रफ्तार, बर्थडे पार्टी मनाने जा रहे AIIMS के 7 डॉक्टरों में से तीन की मौत,चार घायल

19 मार्च 2018

बेटी की माैत पर बेसुध हुए परिजन
Kanpur

पेड़ से लटक रही थी लड़की की लाश, हाथ पर पेपर पिन से गाेदे गए नामाें काे पढ़कर पुलिस के हाेश उड़े

18 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

व्हाट्सएप पर पाकिस्तान से अाया 35 लाख रुपये जीतने का मैसेज अाैर फिर...

18 मार्च 2018

ghazipur
Varanasi

युवती से गैंगरेप कर हत्या, लाश की हालत रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली

18 मार्च 2018

firing
Dehradun

कैशियर और चपरासी को मारने वाला गार्ड निकला 'साइको किलर', फायरिंग के बाद बोला...

18 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

प्रेमी के साथ भागने के बाद जब मिली पत्नी ताे पति ने शुरु की निगरानी अाैर फिर

17 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

मां ने बताया गांव की ही एक लड़की के साथ चल रहा था बेटे का प्रेम प्रसंग...

18 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

प्रेम संबंधाें में पत्नी ने की सारे हदें पार अाैर फिर जेवर बेंच, प्रेमी से करा दी पति की हत्या

16 मार्च 2018

सोनीपत लेक्चरर की हत्या
Chandigarh

...तो इसलिए स्टूडेंट ने कॉलेज में घुसकर लेक्चरर को दी मौत, अब हुआ असली खुलासा

15 मार्च 2018

accident in greno
Delhi NCR

ट्रक से भिड़कर कचूमर हुई कार, शादी से लौट रहे परिवार के 5 सदस्यों की मौके पर मौत

16 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

पुलिस ने गैंगरेप की रिपोर्ट काे बनाया छेड़खानी, जांच में 14 साल की किशाेरी निकली गर्भवती

16 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

माैसी के साथ दवा लेकर लाैट रही युवती काे बोलेरो ने दी लिफ्ट, फिर चलती गाड़ी में किया गैंगरेप

16 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

बहन के देवर से हुअा प्यार ताे ताेड़ दी सारी हदें, फिर हुअा कुछ एेसा

13 मार्च 2018

neeraj and ruchi
Delhi NCR

होली की शाम बाथरूम में नग्न अवस्था में मिला पति-पत्नी का शव, देख कर हुए सभी हैरान

18 मार्च 2018

firing
Dehradun

जरा सी बात पर दो पक्षों में चल गई गोलियां, खून-खराबे में चार साल के मासूम की मौत, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

16 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक
डेमाे पिक

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.