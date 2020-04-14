शहर चुनें

coronavirus update: 13 people in direct contact with Corona positive patient were quarantined

कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज के सीधे संपर्क में आए 13 लोग किए गए क्वारंटीन, मौत के बाद हुआ ये खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 14 Apr 2020 03:40 PM IST
अस्पताल में जांच करने पहुंची टीम एवं कोराेना संक्रमित मृतक
1 of 5
अस्पताल में जांच करने पहुंची टीम एवं कोराेना संक्रमित मृतक - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग इस मामले की जांच में जुट गया है। तीमारदारों के साथ मरीज अस्पताल से लेकर किन किन लोगों के संपर्क में आया उनकी तलाश की जा रही है। निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के दौरान डॉक्टर, वार्ड ब्वाय, नर्स और मेडिकल स्टाॅफ के कुल 13 लोग मरीज के सीधे संपर्क में आए थे।

 
corona positive kanpur coronavirus kanpur news up news death of corona patient corona patient

