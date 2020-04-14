कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज के सीधे संपर्क में आए 13 लोग किए गए क्वारंटीन, मौत के बाद हुआ ये खुलासा

{"_id":"5e9586e58ebc3e728a437d98","slug":"coronavirus-update-13-people-in-direct-contact-with-corona-positive-patient-were-quarantined","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0927\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f 13 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928, \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पताल में जांच करने पहुंची टीम एवं कोराेना संक्रमित मृतक
- फोटो : amar ujala
पूरा अस्पताल किया गया खाली
- फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज का हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
- फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पताल और इलाका किया गया सील
- फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना वायरस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला