दहेज के दानवों ने क्रूरता की हदें पार दींः युवती को जिंदा जलाया, टूटी चूड़ी देख तड़प उठे मायके वाले
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 28 May 2018 07:20 PM IST
यूपी में कन्नौज जिले के छिबरामऊ में एक युवती के साथ ससुरालियों ने क्रूरता की हदें पार दीं। पति ने परिजनों के साथ मिलकर पत्नी को पीटा और फिर तेल डालकर उसे जिंदा जला दिया।
