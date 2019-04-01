शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   bjp leader attack on congress before lok sabha elections 2019

भाजपा नेता ने बोला कांग्रेस पर हमला, कहा...सरदार पटेल की जगह जवाहर लाल नेहरू को बनाया दिया गया पीएम

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 01 Apr 2019 09:53 PM IST
जयकुमार जैकी राज्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार
1 of 5
जयकुमार जैकी राज्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 का मैदान तैयार होते ही खिलाड़ियों ने एक दूसरे पर हमला करना शुरु कर दिया है। फर्रुखाबाद के जहानगंज में आर्यावर्त ग्रामीण बैंक के पीछे मैदान में पिछड़ा वर्ग सम्मेलन में कारागार राज्यमंत्री जय कुमार जैकी ने कांग्रेस, सपा और बसपा पर तीर चलाए।

 
जयकुमार जैकी राज्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार
