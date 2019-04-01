{"_id":"5ca23ac3bdec222aaf37c9fa","slug":"bjp-leader-attack-on-congress-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e...\u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जयकुमार जैकी राज्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार
जयकुमार जैकी राज्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार (फाइल फोटो)
जयकुमार जैकी राज्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार (फाइल फोटो)
जयकुमार जैकी राज्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार (फाइल फोटो)
जयकुमार जैकी राज्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार (फाइल फोटो)