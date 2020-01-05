शहर चुनें

Behmai kand: 38 years ago Phoolan Devi killed 20 people in line, now judgement day arrive

बेहमई कांड: 38 साल पहले फूलन देवी ने 20 लोगों को लाइन में खड़ा कर बहाया था खून, आई फैसले की घड़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 07:17 PM IST
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर देहात के बेहमई में 38 साल पहले डकैत फूलन देवी गिरोह ने 20 लोगों को लाइन में खड़ा कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया था। देशभर में चर्चा में आए इस जघन्य हत्याकांड पर फिल्म भी बन चुकी हैं। इस मामले की सुनवाई 19 दिसंबर को पूरी हो गई थी। अदालत ने छह जनवरी फैसले की तिथि तय की थी। सोमवार को फैसला आने की उम्मीद पर बेहमई के लोगों को न्याय मिलने की आश जागी है।

 
