हिंसा में मृत तीन प्रदर्शनकारियों के नाम भी वसूली सूची में, 28 को नोटिस, वसूले जाएंगे 4.22 लाख

{"_id":"5e122a398ebc3e87b75cb057","slug":"names-of-three-protesters-dead-in-violence-are-also-in-the-recovery-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 28 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938, \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 4.22 \u0932\u093e\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e122a398ebc3e87b75cb057","slug":"names-of-three-protesters-dead-in-violence-are-also-in-the-recovery-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 28 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938, \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 4.22 \u0932\u093e\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e122a398ebc3e87b75cb057","slug":"names-of-three-protesters-dead-in-violence-are-also-in-the-recovery-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 28 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938, \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 4.22 \u0932\u093e\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e122a398ebc3e87b75cb057","slug":"names-of-three-protesters-dead-in-violence-are-also-in-the-recovery-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 28 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938, \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 4.22 \u0932\u093e\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e122a398ebc3e87b75cb057","slug":"names-of-three-protesters-dead-in-violence-are-also-in-the-recovery-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902, 28 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938, \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 4.22 \u0932\u093e\u0916","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में हिंसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला