{"_id":"5a5f11904f1c1b67268b4e65","slug":"bank-will-now-be-able-to-make-transactions-through-aadhar-card","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0917\u093e\u00a0\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अब आधार कार्ड से हो सकेगा बैंक में लेनदेन, जानें कैसे
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 02:57 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में एक सरकारी विभाग के कंप्यूटर एक्सपर्ट ने बताया कि सरकारी भुगतान के लिए केंद्र सरकार के कई एप हैं, इसकी मदद से संबंधित के फिंगर प्रिंट से खाते से ट्रांजेक्शन होता है। पर सभी सरकारी एप सुरक्षित हैं।
