{"_id":"5a5f030b4f1c1b8c268b4d7c","slug":"mother-rebuked-so-son-committed-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0924\u094b\u00a0\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0940\u00a0\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ट्यूशन पढ़ने से मना करने पर मां ने डांटा तो मार ली गोली, अंगूठी और ब्रेसलेट ने खड़े किये सवाल
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 01:32 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में पॉश एरिया अशोक नगर में मंगलवार शाम कपड़ा कारोबारी धीरेंद्र शुक्ला के बेटे गौरव (14) ने मां के डांटने पर पिता की लाइसेंसी रायफल से गोली मार ली। इससे उसका सिर और चेहरा उड़ गया।
