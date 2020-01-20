आतंकी डॉ. बम को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, एटीएस की टीम हैरान

{"_id":"5e25416a8ebc3e4b2427b60f","slug":"terrorist-jalis-dr-bomb-wanted-to-escape-to-nepal-via-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u092c\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u090f\u091f\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e25416a8ebc3e4b2427b60f","slug":"terrorist-jalis-dr-bomb-wanted-to-escape-to-nepal-via-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u092c\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u090f\u091f\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ. बम से हुई पूछताछ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e25416a8ebc3e4b2427b60f","slug":"terrorist-jalis-dr-bomb-wanted-to-escape-to-nepal-via-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u092c\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u090f\u091f\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
dr jalees ansari
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e25416a8ebc3e4b2427b60f","slug":"terrorist-jalis-dr-bomb-wanted-to-escape-to-nepal-via-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u092c\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u090f\u091f\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
dr jalees ansari
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e25416a8ebc3e4b2427b60f","slug":"terrorist-jalis-dr-bomb-wanted-to-escape-to-nepal-via-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u092c\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u090f\u091f\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी मस्जिद में गया था आतंकी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला