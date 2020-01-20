शहर चुनें

आतंकी डॉ. बम को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, एटीएस की टीम हैरान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बरेली, Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 11:28 AM IST
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत 
डॉ. बम ने ही की थी देश में बम विस्फोटों की शुरुआत  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संत कबीरनगर निवासी आतंकी जलीस उर्फ डॉ. बम बरेली के रास्ते नेपाल भागना चाहता था, लेकिन कानपुर में ही एटीएस ने उसे धर दबोचा। एटीएस को शक है कि वह नेपाल में रहकर यूपी में आतंकी हमले कराने की योजना बना रहा था। इसके लिए वह लखीमपुर, पीलीभीत और बहराइच के अपने नेटवर्क का इस्तेमाल करने वाला था।
 
