शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   swami chinmayanand photo and video viral Know what is the truth

छात्रा से मसाज कराते हुए स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की तस्वीरें वायरल, जानें क्या है सच्चाई ?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर, Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 01:42 PM IST
chinmayanand
1 of 6
chinmayanand - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
छात्रा के आरोपों से घिरे स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की मुश्किलें बढ़ती जा रही हैं। मंगलवार को एक सोशल साइट पर वीडियो से ली गईं स्वामी चिन्मयानंद की कुछ आपत्तिजनक तस्वीरें वायरल कीं। इसमें स्वामी एक छात्रा से मसाज करवा रहे हैं। वीडियो वर्ष 2014 का बताया जा रहा है। एसएस लॉ कॉलेज की एलएलएम की छात्रा ने स्वामी पर दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप लगाया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
swami chinmayananda uttar pradesh police shahjahanpur news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद के खिलाफ पीड़ित छात्रा का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, बोली- मेरे पास सबूत हैं

10 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद के इशारे पर डीएम हमसे गुर्राते थे, पीड़िता के पिता ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज

10 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

छात्रा के गंभीर आरोपों से घिरे स्वामी चिन्मयानंद ने पहली बार खोली जुबान, सुनते ही सब हैरान

4 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

मौनव्रत तोड़ते ही चिन्मयानंद ने छात्रा पर साधी चुप्पी, बताया-क्यों प्रियंका गांधी हट गईं पीछे ?

3 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

फ्लेक्सी प्राइसिंग सिस्टम के कारण लोगों का इस ट्रेन से मोहभंग, हवाई जहाज से महंगा पड़ रहा सफर

11 सितंबर 2019

महानगर रामलीला के मंच पर राम का किरदार निभाने वाली अपूर्वा संग अन्य पात्र रिहर्सल करते हुए
Lucknow

अनूठी पहल : लखनऊ की रामलीला में अब ‘बेटी’ निभाएगी ‘राम’ का किरदार, बढ़ेगा बेटियों का हौसला

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मेरठ में बवाल
Meerut

यूपी: अंधाधुंध फायरिंग से गुदड़ी बाजार में फैली दहशत, पूर्व सांसद के परिजनों की दबंगई का मामला  

11 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

इस दिन से शुरू होंगे श्राद्ध, 16 दिन तक भूलकर भी न करें ये पांच काम

11 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
विज्ञापन
tiger
Dehradun

कई दिन से घर में घुसने की फिराक में खूंखार बाघ, लेकिन कुत्तों के सामने नहीं गली दाल, तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय वायु सेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: वायुसेना के 68 साल पुराने 'शिकारी' को मिलेगा वो हथियार, इधर झपकी पलक उधर दुश्मन ढेर

11 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

हेलमेट पहनने पर भी कट सकता है 'विदाउट हेलमेट' का चालान, ये नियम कर देगा हैरान

11 सितंबर 2019

faridabad girl murder
Delhi NCR

‘मैं गुहार लगाता रहा, पुलिस दुतकारती रही’ बेबस पिता का दर्द, बोला..ऐसे कैसे बेटी पढ़ाएं, बेटी बचाएं

11 सितंबर 2019

himachal Kabaddi star Ajay Thakur struggle story will be seen on TV
Shimla

टीवी पर दिखेगी कबड्डी स्टार अजय ठाकुर के संघर्ष की कहानी, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

11 सितंबर 2019

अचानक पानी बढ़ने से बीच नदी में फंसे 19 लोग
Kanpur

यूपी: बेतवा नदी में फंसे 19 लोगों को 36 घंटे बाद बचाया, अचानक बढ़ गया था पानी

11 सितंबर 2019

डीयू के प्रोफेसर हनी बाबू के घर छापेमारी
Delhi NCR

भीमा कोरेगांव केस में DU प्रोफेसर के घर छापाः बिना सर्च वारंट 6 घंटे चली जांच, मेल के पासवर्ड बदलवाए

11 सितंबर 2019

murder in samaypur badli
Delhi NCR

भागकर प्रेमी के साथ कहीं और रहना चाहती थी, हत्या की आरोपी पत्नी का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

11 सितंबर 2019

श्राद्ध
Chandigarh

15 दिन में 16 श्राद्ध, पिंडदान करते हुए भूल कर भी न करना पांच काम, वरना नाराज होंगे पूर्वज

11 सितंबर 2019

श्राद्ध
Chandigarh

14 सितंबर से श्राद्ध, जानिए किस तारीख को कौन-सा और ये एक काम करेंगे तो प्रसन्न होंगे पूर्वज

11 सितंबर 2019

एथलीट मान कौर
Chandigarh

'उम्र 103 साल तो क्या, जित्तण दा जज्बा होणा चाहिदा', एथलीट मान कौर ने खोले निजी जिंदगी के राज

11 सितंबर 2019

बलदेव सिंह
Chandigarh

भारत का दामाद और मोदी का 'मुरीद' है इमरान खान का पूर्व विधायक, जानें क्यों छोड़ आया पाकिस्तान

11 सितंबर 2019

जयेश पटेल
Delhi NCR

बुजुर्ग बन अमेरिका जा रहे युवक को लेकर सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, पासपोर्ट ऑफिस से लिए थे फिंगर प्रिंट

11 सितंबर 2019

विकासनगर में कार हादसा
Dehradun

ओवरस्पीड बनी काल, पलक झपकते ही यमुना में समा गई यात्रियों से भरी यूटिलिटी, शवों के रेस्क्यू की तस्वीरें...

11 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
chinmayanand - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
चिन्मयानंद का अश्लील वीडियो
चिन्मयानंद का अश्लील वीडियो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
chinmayanand
chinmayanand - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

UNHRC: भारत ने पाकिस्तान की दलीलों को जमकर धोया, कहा- झूठ की कमेंट्री चला रहा पाकिस्तान

यूएनएचआरसी में पाकिस्तान के झूठे आरोपों का भारत ने करारा जवाब दिया। अपने पुराने रुख को दोहराते हुए भारत ने कहा कि कश्मीर हमारा आंतरिक मसला है और पाकिस्तान झूठ की फैक्ट्री चला रहा है।

11 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:30

UNHRC में अल्पसंख्यकों से अत्याचार पर पाक बेनकाब, पाक के डोजियर में राहुल और उमर के बयानों का जिक्र

11 सितंबर 2019

मोदी 2:02

मथुरा पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, गाय पूजा के साथ पशु आरोग्य मेले की शुरुआत

11 सितंबर 2019

नायडू 1:15

टीडीपी प्रमुख चंद्रबाबू नायडू और उनके बेटे नारा लोकेश को किया गया नजरबंद

11 सितंबर 2019

Iphone 11 iphone 11 pro iphone 11 pro max india price availability price and feature 1:44

Apple iPhone 11 सीरीज की भारतीय कीमत का ऐलान, शुरुआत 64, 990 रुपये से

11 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited