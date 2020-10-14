शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Rape Case Victim News victim father says that he was speaking in English in court, but DM was reprimanded

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया के पिता बोले-कोर्ट में अंग्रेजी में बात कर रहे थे, समझ नहीं आया, लेकिन डीएम को कड़ी फटकार लगी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 11:07 AM IST
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी
1 of 5
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच सोमवार की देर रात को बिटिया के परिवार वालों को उनके घर वापस लाया गया। इसके बाद पूरे दिन रोजाना की तरह बिटिया के घर और गांव में पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। बिटिया के परिवार वालों ने फिर दोहराया कि जब तक उन्हें न्याय नहीं मिलेगा, तब तक वह बेटी की अस्थियां विसर्जित नहीं करेंगे। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन 5 उपायों से दूर करें परीक्षा का तनाव
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बाबा रामदेव जी योग गुरु: हाथी पर योग करते समय योग गुरु रामदेव
Agra

हाथी पर योगा अभ्यास करते समय गिरे योग गुरु रामदेव, वीडियो वायरल

14 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

पूछताछ के बाद केन, चप्पल और अन्य सामान साथ ले गई सीबीआई, तस्वीरों में देखें पहले दिन...

14 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitakareview

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो
Agra

महिला को जलाकर मारने का मामला: पूर्व सैनिक ने मांगा एक करोड़ मुआवजा

14 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: एक और 48 सेकेंड का वीडियो आया सामने, बिटिया ने बताया आरोपी संदीप ने क्यों दबाया गला?

14 अक्टूबर 2020

गंभीर रोग एवं बीमारियों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए आज ही बुक नौ दिनों का दुर्गा महापूजन !
astrology

गंभीर रोग एवं बीमारियों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए आज ही बुक नौ दिनों का दुर्गा महापूजन !
कांग्रेस नेता की पिटाई
Aligarh

तस्वीरें: 'इंसाफ दो...इंसाफ दो' की चीख से असहज हुए लोगों ने कांग्रेस नेता को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा

14 अक्टूबर 2020

पीड़ित परिवार की वकील सीमा कुशवाहा।
Lucknow

हाथरस कांड में पीड़ित परिवार ने डीएम पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, केस यूपी से बाहर स्थानांतरित करने की मांग की

14 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की खुदकुशी का मामला
Chitrakoot

यूपी: सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने की खुदकुशी, गांव छावनी में तब्दील, मां-पिता बोले- हमेें बस इंसाफ चाहिए

14 अक्टूबर 2020

बाबा गोरखनाथ।
Gorakhpur

हीर की जुदाई में रांझा भी बन गया था योगी, ऐसी थी उसकी प्रेम कहानी

14 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitakareview

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
सोनिया पांडे पहले राजेश थे (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

27 महीने तक संघर्ष के बाद मिली रेलवे में पहचान, राजेश से सोनिया पांडे बना था यह शख्स

14 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

ठीक होने के बाद भी कई तरह के दर्द दे रहा है कोरोना, इन लक्षणों से निजात के लिए करें यह काम

14 अक्टूबर 2020

गंभीर रोग एवं बीमारियों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए आज ही बुक नौ दिनों का दुर्गा महापूजन !
astrology

गंभीर रोग एवं बीमारियों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए आज ही बुक नौ दिनों का दुर्गा महापूजन !
खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
Aligarh

खिलौना फैक्टरी ब्लास्ट: तीनों भाई थे शादीशुदा, बच्चे हैं छोटे, बताया गया है पापा पट्टी...

14 अक्टूबर 2020

toy factory blast
Aligarh

खिलौना फैक्टरी ब्लास्ट: हवा में उड़ती ईंटें, धूल का गुबार...मानों भूचाल आ गया हो, नजारा देख कांप उठी रूह

14 अक्टूबर 2020

खिलौना फैक्टरी में धमाका
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ खिलौना फैक्टरी में ब्लास्ट की तस्वीरें, खौफनाक था मंजर, ढाई किलोमीटर दूर तक महसूस हुआ कंपन

14 अक्टूबर 2020

आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए संजय प्लेस के बाहर बैठे दलाल
Agra

स्टिंग में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए दलाल बोले 150 रुपये दो फटाफट बनेगा कार्ड...

14 अक्टूबर 2020

स्थान: कलक्ट्रेट
Agra

लापरवाहीः कोविड हेल्प डेस्क पर न लोगों से पूछताछ और न जांच, देखें तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2020

पूर्व बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: महफूज अख्तर को बनाया आरोपी, दो मुख्य आरोपी भी केस में शामिल

14 अक्टूबर 2020

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में भक्त
Agra

ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश ने कुंज में भक्तों संग खेली होली, मंदिर में छाया आस्था और भक्ति का उल्लास

14 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
Agra

महिला को जिंदा जलाने का मामला: सामने आई पुलिस की बड़ी लापरवाही, पंचों पर भी होगी कार्रवाई

14 अक्टूबर 2020

नीरज की फाइल फोटो व गमगीन परिजन
Jalaun

शराबी पिता ने रस्सी से घोटा बेटी का गला, मां बोली- चुनरी डालनी थी, कफन क्यों डाल दिया, मंजर बयां करती तस्वीरें

13 अक्टूबर 2020

Dehradun: Former Cm Harish rawat and nsui Workers Protest during secretariat march, 250 Arrested
Dehradun

देहरादून: पूर्व सीएम हरीश रावत संग सड़कों पर उतरी एनएसयूआई, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग हुई तार-तार,  250 लोग गिरफ्तार

13 अक्टूबर 2020

अयोध्या-रामनगरी का विहंगम दृश्य।
Ayodhya

अयोध्या: 500 साल के विकास का प्लान हो रहा तैयार, विश्व की बड़ी कंपनी को मिलेगी जिम्मेदारी, ... पर होगी ये शर्त

13 अक्टूबर 2020

खुशी
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में आरोपी खुशी का पैनल से मनोवैज्ञानिक परीक्षण कराने की मांग

13 अक्टूबर 2020

पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited