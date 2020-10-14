हाथरस कांड: बिटिया के पिता बोले-कोर्ट में अंग्रेजी में बात कर रहे थे, समझ नहीं आया, लेकिन डीएम को कड़ी फटकार लगी

{"_id":"5f868e988ebc3e9bbb18cf2c","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-victim-father-says-that-he-was-speaking-in-english-in-court-but-dm-was-reprimanded","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092b\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f868e988ebc3e9bbb18cf2c","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-victim-father-says-that-he-was-speaking-in-english-in-court-but-dm-was-reprimanded","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092b\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f868e988ebc3e9bbb18cf2c","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-victim-father-says-that-he-was-speaking-in-english-in-court-but-dm-was-reprimanded","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092b\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f868e988ebc3e9bbb18cf2c","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-victim-father-says-that-he-was-speaking-in-english-in-court-but-dm-was-reprimanded","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092b\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f868e988ebc3e9bbb18cf2c","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-victim-father-says-that-he-was-speaking-in-english-in-court-but-dm-was-reprimanded","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092b\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला