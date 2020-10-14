शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Rape Case Victim News CBI team took Ken, slippers and other belongings after questioning see photos

हाथरस कांड: पूछताछ के बाद केन, चप्पल और अन्य सामान साथ ले गई सीबीआई, तस्वीरों में देखें पहले दिन कहां-कहां गई टीम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 10:55 AM IST
अलीगढ़ के चंदपा की बिटिया के मामले में सीबीआई ने अपनी जांच तेज कर दी है। इसी क्रम में सीबीआई ने मंगलवार को दिन में करीब साढ़े चार घंटे तक बिटिया के गांव में डेरा डाले रखा। सीबीआई की टीम ने प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में बिटिया के परिजनों से यह जानकारी हासिल की कि सभी लोग घटना के समय कहां-कहां थे। 

 
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती सीबीआई की टीम
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में सीबीआई की टीम और पुलिस
गांव में सीबीआई की टीम और पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में सीबीआई की टीम और पुलिस
गांव में सीबीआई की टीम और पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की टीम
सीबीआई की टीम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर रोकी आवाजाही
घटनास्थल पर रोकी आवाजाही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
