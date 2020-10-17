हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई के सामने चश्मदीद का खुलासा, पीड़िता जमीन पर पड़ी थी भाई और मां उसके पास थे, मैं...

{"_id":"5f8a861d8ebc3e9ba75c9bc2","slug":"hathras-rape-case-victim-news-eyewitness-exposed-in-front-of-cbi-victim-was-lying-at-scene-brother-and-mother-were-near-victim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0926\u0940\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0925\u0947, \u092e\u0948\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई के कैंप कार्यालय जाता चश्मदीद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती सीबीआई की टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर रोकी आवाजाही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला