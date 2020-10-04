शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Rape Case News Big allegation of family, says Police administration destroyed all evidence

Hathras Rape Case: परिवार का बड़ा आरोप, कहा-पुलिस प्रशासन ने नष्ट किए सारे सबूत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sun, 04 Oct 2020 10:09 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 6
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के भाई ने पुलिस और प्रशासन पर बड़ा आरोप लगाया है। भाई का कहना है कि दो दिन परिवार नजरबंद रहा। इस दौरान पुलिस प्रशासन ने सारे सबूत नष्ट कर दिए हैं। साथ ही जिलाधिकारी की ओर से धमकी भी दी जा रही है कि बार-बार बयान मत बदलो। मृतका के भाई ने मीडिया को बताया कि पिछले तीन दिनों से हम पुलिस के साये में थे। स्थिति ऐसी रही कि हमें खाने-पीने की भी बहुत दिक्कत हो रही थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras gangrape case hathras rape case hathras gang rape

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

जमीन पर बैठे राहुल-प्रियंका
Aligarh

तस्वीरें: ‘जमीन’ से जुड़ने को जमीन पर बैठी कांग्रेस, बिटिया के परिजनों के साथ पालथी मारकर बैठे राहुल-प्रियंका

4 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

बिटिया के परिजन रुआंसे गले से बोले-कुछ तो समय दो भाई, बच्चों के लिए खाना बना लें, भूखे रो रहे हैं

4 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
हाथरस केस: आगरा में हंगामा
Agra

हाथरस कांड पर उबाल: आगरा में हंगामा-पथराव, चार दिन से सफाई व्यवस्था ठप, शहर का हुआ ये हाल

4 अक्टूबर 2020

मांट टोल प्लाजा के फैसिलिटी सेंटर में राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी
Agra

Hathras Case: मांट में 20 मिनट रुका कांग्रेस का काफिला, प्रियंका ने फिर योगी सरकार पर साधा निशाना

4 अक्टूबर 2020

नारदमुनि ने क्यों किया भगवान विष्णु से यह प्रश्न
astrology

नारदमुनि ने क्यों किया भगवान विष्णु से यह प्रश्न
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

पिता ने अफसरों से पूछा, बिटिया का चेहरा क्यों नहीं दिखाया, किसका था शरीर, अधिकारी मौन

4 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

अफसरों ने हाथ जोड़कर कहा-आप ही रोक सकते हो बवाल, सहयोग कीजिए, बिटिया के पिता का करारा जवाब

4 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शहर की सड़कों और गलियों में बिखरा कूड़ा
Agra

आगरा की गलियों-सड़कों पर बिखरा कूड़ा, प्रदर्शन ने बढ़ाई सड़ांध, संक्रामक बीमारियों का खतरा

4 अक्टूबर 2020

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले
Gorakhpur

बुजुर्गों की सेहत के प्रति गंभीर नहीं है स्वास्थ्य विभाग, जान पर बन आई है ये बात

4 अक्टूबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
सांसद एसपी सिंह बघेल की बेटी सलोनी (बायें), पूर्व मेयर अंजुला माहौर (दायें)
Agra

टूंडला विधानसभा उपचुनाव: भाजपा में टिकट के दावेदारों में सांसद की बेटी सहित पूर्व मेयर भी शामिल

4 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे: जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के करीबी जय बाजपेई की पत्नी श्वेता के बारे में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, छुपकर करती थी ये काम

4 अक्टूबर 2020

नारदमुनि ने क्यों किया भगवान विष्णु से यह प्रश्न
astrology

नारदमुनि ने क्यों किया भगवान विष्णु से यह प्रश्न
बिकरू कांड की आरोपी खुशी
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड चार्जशीट: चार महिलाओं को भी पुलिस ने बनाया आरोपी, घटना वाली रात किया था ये घिनौना काम

4 अक्टूबर 2020

खजाने के लालच में मंदिर परिसर को बनाया खंडहर
Kanpur

हे राम! खजाने के लालच में मंदिर से हटाई राम-जानकी की मूर्ति, परिसर को खोदकर बना डाला खंडहर

4 अक्टूबर 2020

बिहार चुनाव के चर्चित युवा चेहरे
Bihar

बिहार चुनाव में चर्चित युवा चेहरे, कोई सीधे मैदान में तो कोई संभाल रहा प्रचार की कमान

4 अक्टूबर 2020

विनोद गुंबर
Moradabad

अहिंसा के पुजारी की जयंती पर किया ऐसा विवाद, हाशिये पर धरी रह गई कांग्रेसी विचारधारा और समाजवाद

4 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे और मारे गए गुर्गों के मुकदमे बंद होंगे, एनकाउंटर के बाद अब...

4 अक्टूबर 2020

prayagraj news : भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय मंत्री विनोद सोनकर के कार्यक्रम में नारेबाजी और धक्कामुक्की करते सपा कार्यकर्ता।
Prayagraj

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय मंत्री विनोद सोनकर के कार्यक्रम में सपा कार्यकर्ताओं का हंगामा, भाजपाइयों से हाथापाई, 12 सपाई जेल भेजे गए

4 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस प्रकरण में अगर पुलिस प्रशासन न करता ये 10 गलतियां तो चंदपा में न लगता मीडिया का डेरा

3 अक्टूबर 2020

Unlock 5.0 Guidelines in Uttarakhand News: big rush of tourists in rishikesh
Dehradun

Unlock 5.0 : छह माह बाद बड़ी संख्या में ऋषिकेश पहुंचे पर्यटक, हर तरफ दिखी भीड़

3 अक्टूबर 2020

पीड़िता के पिता से बात करते राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
Aligarh

Hathras Case: पीड़ित परिवार से मिले राहुल-प्रियंका, भावुक हुए परिजन, सिलसिलेवार बताया पूरा घटनाक्रम

3 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतिका के परिजनों से बात करते राहुल गांधी
Aligarh

Hathras Case: पीड़ित परिवार से मिले राहुल-प्रियंका, सरकार ने हाथरस प्रकरण की जांच सीबीआई से कराने के निर्देश दिए

3 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: एक और रिकॉर्डिंग वायरल, विनय तिवारी संग दबिश पर नहीं जाना चाहते थे सीओ, बड़ा खुलासा

3 अक्टूबर 2020

सर्किट हाउस के बाहर सपा कार्यकर्ता और अंदर केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: बनारस पहुंची स्मृति ईरानी तो कांग्रस-सपा कार्यकर्ताओं के विरोध का करना पड़ा सामना, हाथरस मामले पर प्रदर्शन

3 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे अपर मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल
गांव में तैनात पुलिसबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited